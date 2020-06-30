Positively Speaking: Our nation afraid ...

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most of what we fear in life never becomes true. As children we were afraid of the shadows in our bedroom and that the Boogeyman would come and take us away. As adults, most of our fears switch to lack of security. Fear that our home would be broken into, our family will be harmed, or fear of lack of financial security. Regardless of what frightens us, most of us will admit we’re living with some form of fear and/or anxiety.

Fear of sickness from COVID-19, fear of job loss or economic collapse, fear of racist cops, fear of rioters, looters on the streets that are openly committing harm to property or others. If you believe cable news, there is much to be afraid of ... and we are.

Gun dealers across the country are selling their shelves empty. Citizens are stocking up on toiletries and food supplies, buying guns at a record pace and loading up on ammunition. What’s driving these actions?

Fear.

Fear is a healthy sensation, as it can keep some of us from what I’ll call the “Oh yeah? Hold my beer” syndrome. Fear kept our early ancestors from being eaten by sabre-tooth tigers. I can go on, but you get the picture. However, fear can also make you react irrationally at times where rational thinking is needed. Fear can negatively impact your health and ruin your life.