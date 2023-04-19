Jerry Martinez took to the streets of Iowa City on Tuesday, searching for any sign of his little brother, Cris Martinez, who disappeared early Saturday.

The older brother and other members of the Martinez family have promised they will not give up until they bring the 20-year-old Muscatine man home. Since Sunday, they have hung or distributed about 500 flyers.

As they were pounding the pavement, crews from Johnson County were sweeping waterways. Even waste-containment companies had been contacted with no luck. Cris Martinez’s debit card and bank card have shown no activity since Friday evening.

“Right now, we are just waiting to hear from Iowa City council members on what we can do further," Jerry Martinez said. “We have been searching downtown areas — dumpsters, garages, parking areas. It has gone on since Sunday. Now we are just seeking out any help.”

Cris Martinez last was seen behind Bardot, a bar at 347 S. Gilbert St., at 1 a.m. Saturday. Earlier in the evening his phone died, so family and friends were not able to reach him. He weighs 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black cargo pants.

Martinez did not have a vehicle Saturday, as he and several friends were using Uber in Iowa City. The family is asking for the public’s help and ask anyone with information about his location to contact the Iowa City Police at 319-356-5275.

The disappearance comes just over a month after Trevor Wixom, another Muscatine man who disappeared, was found deceased in Discovery Park. No official cause of death has yet been revealed in the case. Wixom had been missing since October and was 21 years old.

For Cris Martinez, the weekend trip to Iowa City was only the second time he had been to the area. Jerry Martinez said his brother had gone to a house party in the evening, then downtown for food. It is believed Cris Martinez walked off, away from his friends, who noticed he was missing as they headed home.

Smiling as he thinks about his brother, Jerry Martinez chuckled, “amazing kid,” who was always smiling and always there to help anyone. He thought of his brother’s penchant for making people laugh as well as his love of fitness and working out.

He said proudly that Cris Martinez had taken his love of working out to start his own YouTube channel. He also worked at Hon Oak Laminate.

“He is always positive and just loves to be with his friends,” Jerry Martinez said. “He was a homebody more than anything, but he loves being out with the family. He is always a family man.”

Jerry Martinez remembers when Cris Martinez first started working out. He had tagged along, asking his big brother to give him some pointers while lifting weights. That became his first YouTube video. Martinez said his favorite time with his little brother was when they worked out together.

The Martinez family hopes people spread the word about Cris.

“I don’t think anyone from my family is going to rest until we have results,” Jerry Martinez said.