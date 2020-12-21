Several community members volunteer to stay in giant red kettle in Lt.'s place

MUSCATINE — Lt. Greg Bock had been in it for the long haul when it came to spending another week in Muscatine County’s giant red kettle, eager to do whatever he could to help the Salvation Army and raise money for those in need.

On Sunday, however, he ended up being the one in need, and Muscatine’s law enforcement and community members were more than happy to step in.

Four days into his red kettle stay, Bock received a call from his wife, Lt. Liz Bock, who told him that she and their children were sick and that he was needed at home.

“I was going to spend up until Christmas Eve in the kettle, or until we reached our kettle goal,” Bock said, “But I got the news from Liz that it wasn’t going good at home … and you can take care of the community all you need, but if you don’t take care of your family first, then you’re not really true to who you are.”

Not wanting the kettle to be empty in his absence, Bock took to his Facebook page and began asking for volunteers. Within the hour, several people volunteered to take 12-hour shifts in the kettle, with Captain and Sheriff-elect Quinn Reiss even taking the time to drive out to Hy-Vee, ready to stay the night in the kettle.