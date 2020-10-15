DeLong, Durant run to first playoff victory

He scored touchdowns each of the last five times he touched the ball on runs of 21, 28, 64, 33 and 67 yards. Oh, and he had 58 yards and two other TDs wiped out by penalties.

"I wouldn’t say I made it look easy," DeLong said. "I really didn’t have to do much because my line does such a great job. There was some of those plays where I hardly got touched so I give all the credit to them. They work their butts off day in and day out."

Durant coach Joel Diederichs pointed out that DeLong did get touched quite a bit on a few of his early touchdowns but he just kept getting stronger.

"He was just getting his motor running," Diederichs said. "It’s a blessing to have him. On a couple of the first ones, he made a couple of moves and he’s basically 1 on 5 making moves and getting first downs. He’s a special talent. He makes the offensive coordinator feel a lot better."

DeLong now has 1,482 yards in just seven games. He broke Durant’s single-season rushing record with a 17-yard run with about two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Louisa-Muscatine coach Eric Gabe certainly has seen enough of the kid for awhile. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound sophomore rushed for his previous career high of 299 yards in an earlier 49-0 win over the Falcons.