Error helps L-M finish off comeback

LETTS, Iowa — Down by four. Down by one. Tied in extras.
Three separate times Friday night, Louisa-Muscatine’s softball team needed a rally. It had to stave off a pesky West Branch squad that came into the Class 2A, Region 8 semifinal with a record under .500.
The No. 2 Falcons completed the comeback in dramatic fashion.
Bears shortstop Taylor Thein attempted to get lead runner Mae Cox out at third on a groundout, but her toss to third sailed wide right, allowing Cox to score the game-winning run and send L-M to the regional final in a 6-5, eight-inning triumph at Louisa-Muscatine High School.
“The ball came right across my vision,” said Cox, who scored half of the Falcons runs. “That’s when I knew I had to get up and run. There was no hesitation.”
L-M (17-5) faces No. 13 Wilton, a 3-0 winner over Wapello, Monday night in Letts for the right to go to state.
“They’re a good hitting team so obviously keep the ball down,” senior Hailey Sanders said.
It has been a roller coaster the last six games for the Falcons. They lost their final four of the regular season, all to teams ranked in Class 3A, 4A or 5A. That was followed by a five-error performance against Van Buren on Wednesday.
After what transpired against West Branch (7-9), L-M head coach Brian Butler is starting to believe in his scheduling.
“When we lost four in a row, I started to question my decision making,” Butler said. “Except for the Pleasant Valley game, I think we learned a lot. Sometimes, I think we’re not focused on the game as much. Today, the girls were focused.”
It didn’t come without a bit of good luck.
Cox led off the eighth with her third walk. She moved to second on an E-5. As she saw Thein’s throw go wide, she knew her only destination was home plate.
Each time the right fielder got on base, she scored.
“When I was younger, I had a coach his name was Luke Sanders. He always talked about taking the first pitch you’re going to see or taking the last pitch you’re going to see,” Cox said. “If you can battle with that pitcher enough, she’s going to lose every time.”
It was the finale of a contest that was back and forth all night long.
West Branch got to Sanders early as Mackenzie Heise launched an opposite field two-run home run three batters into the game to put it up 2-0. Two more runs were added in the third to double the lead.
“I left a pitch a little bit fat and then it got away,” Sanders said. “It was a little frustrating.”
After the Falcons' first six batters went down, Butler was hoping the bottom of the order would start something to get them back in it.
Cox and Jersey Lessenger got on base via walks, which led to three straight squeeze bunts from the 2-3-4 hitters in the lineup, turning a four-run deficit into a tied ball game.
“Honestly, I don’t think we bunt enough,” Sanders said. “When we have our fast girls on third, it’s money every time. We haven’t seen a team yet that can stop it.”
The Bears grabbed the lead right back the next inning on an RBI single from No. 9 hitter Sasha Koenig. L-M responded with an RBI single from Mallory Mashek to tie the game at five.
Over the last four innings, Sanders kept the West Branch lineup at bay, only allowing one baserunner. The senior snared win number 13, the same number of strikeouts she registered.
Five L-M batters had at least a hit while Nicki Henson went 2-for-2 for the Bears.
