Muskie boys eighth in cross country qualifier, girls ninth

DUBUQUE — The high school cross country season came to an end for both the Muscatine boys and girls teams Wednesday in the Class 4A state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.

The Muskies finished eighth in a nine-team field in the boys competition as Dubuque Hempstead, led by a 40-second victory by senior Ryan Winger, easily took the team title.

Sam Gordon led Muscatine with a 27th-place finish, followed by Aidan Armstrong in 32nd and Logan Kirchner in 46th.

Seniors Trevor Diedriechs and Aidan Daufeldt and freshmen Jackson Othmer and Dylan Maresca also had top-60 finishes.

“Very proud of the effort put forth by all the boys today,’’ Muscatine coach Chris Foxen said. “Sad to see the season come to an end, but so very glad you got to have a season completion.’’

Muscatine finished ninth in the girls race with Linn-Mar beating out host Dubuque Senior for the team title.

Junior Karly Ricketts was the top finisher for the Muskies, in 41st place, following closely by Taya Melendez in 45th and Gwen Kuhl in 48th.

