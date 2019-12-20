North gets rolling in second half to rout Muskies

John Windham saw signs of progress in his Muscatine boys basketball team Friday night.
But in the end, it was the same old story for the Muskies.
They hung with Davenport North for a half or so, then watched the Wildcats blister the nets in the second half and get their fast break going on the way to a 69-40 victory over the Muskies at the North gym.
“That’s what we’ve been doing all year long, hang for a half,’’ Windham said. “That’s the part of the game we still need to work on.
“We’re getting better. I keep telling them we’re getting better, but we’ve just got to start matching the other team’s intensity.’’
The Muskies (1-4, 1-2 Mississippi Athletic Conference) pretty much matched their season average with 20 turnovers and were outrebounded 32-24.
As a result, the Wildcats (4-3, 2-1 MAC) attempted nearly twice as many shots in the contest. They were 28 for 59 from the field while the Muskies were 15 for 33.
Despite that, the Muskies were in the game early. North jumped to a quick 10-2 lead, prompting Windham to call a timeout only 3 ½ minutes into the game but it was 24-19 near the end of the second quarter before North’s Sam Wellman hit a 3-pointer late in the half.
The Wildcats simply took over after that. Four different North players hit 3s in a 21-point third quarter and they then opened the fourth quarter with a 15-2 blast that made it 63-34.
You have free articles remaining.
Junior Quincy Wiseman led North with 18 points and also did a solid job of shutting down Muscatine scoring leader Noah Yahn, who had only four points before halftime, 10 for the game.
“That was the plan to lock him up the whole game and I think I did,’’ Wiseman said.
Muscatine also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Joshua Dieckmann and nine points from Reed Ulses, who nearly tripled his season average. But the rest of the team contributed only 10 points. Eight of those came in the fourth quarter, long after the outcome was decided.
“That’s been our problem all year is finding a third scorer,’’ Windham said.
Jamal Litt added 16 points and Jayden Houston 14 for North, which was 17 for 30 from the field in the second half.
The Wildcats won their third straight game after being routed by Davenport Central last week.
“We know we’re a much better team than what we showed that night,’’ first-year North coach Marc Polite said. “I think we’re starting to gain some confidence. They’re kind of getting used to my system and how we’re doing things.
“A lot of this is just new to these guys. We’re just kind of coaching on the fly and getting them to buy in and believe in what we’re trying to do.’’
North is off until Jan. 7, but Muscatine has one more game before Christmas break. It hosts Cedar Rapids Prairie on Saturday night.
“Then we’ve got some time off around Christmas and we’ll come back and reload and start focusing for the second half of the year,’’ Windham said.
“We’ll work on our shooting, work on continuing to beat the pressure and try to find our third scorer.’’