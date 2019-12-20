North gets rolling in second half to rout Muskies

John Windham saw signs of progress in his Muscatine boys basketball team Friday night.

But in the end, it was the same old story for the Muskies.

They hung with Davenport North for a half or so, then watched the Wildcats blister the nets in the second half and get their fast break going on the way to a 69-40 victory over the Muskies at the North gym.

“That’s what we’ve been doing all year long, hang for a half,’’ Windham said. “That’s the part of the game we still need to work on.

“We’re getting better. I keep telling them we’re getting better, but we’ve just got to start matching the other team’s intensity.’’

The Muskies (1-4, 1-2 Mississippi Athletic Conference) pretty much matched their season average with 20 turnovers and were outrebounded 32-24.

As a result, the Wildcats (4-3, 2-1 MAC) attempted nearly twice as many shots in the contest. They were 28 for 59 from the field while the Muskies were 15 for 33.