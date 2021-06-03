Prep report: Muskies pitchers wild in losses to Assumption

DAVENPORT — Muscatine pitchers allowed only nine hits Thursday in their first Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader of the season.

Unfortunately, they had more than a little bit of trouble throwing strikes.

Assumption used 21 bases on balls to record a sweep of the Muskies, eking out a 4-3 victory in Game 1 before romping to a 17-0 rout in the second game.

Muscatine pitcher Josh Dieckman allowed two hits in the opener — singles by Max Stein and JJ Stratman — but eight walks helped the Knights score often enough to get the win.

Ethan Cantrell had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for Muscatine.

Keegan Shovlain pitched six solid innings for Assumption with Adam Heinrichs throwing a perfect seventh inning to get the save.

The second game wasn’t nearly as competitive. Muscatine starter Dalton Logal walked six of the seven batters he faced, allowing the Knights to score four first-inning runs.

They went on to add five in the second, four in the third and four in the fourth. They only had seven hits in the game but Roderick Tanamor made his three count, driving in seven runs and scoring four runs himself. Tyler Welch also had four RBIs for the Knights.