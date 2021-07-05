Prep report: Muskie's Toborg blanks North Scott in opener

ELDRIDGE — Dawson Toborg threw a four-hit shutout as the Muscatine baseball team defeated North Scott 10-0 in five innings Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.
The second game was a much different story as North Scott batted around in two different innings and romped to a 15-0 victory in a contest that was halted after four innings.
Toborg pitched his way out of trouble a few times in the opener and also contributed offensively, driving in the first run of the game for the Muskies (20-11, 9-7 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference).
After Toborg’s single made it 1-0 in the first inning, Miles Melendez delivered a two-run single to make it 3-0 after a single inning.
The Muskies then added four runs in the third inning, on a fielder’s choice by Reed Ulses, a single by Noah Yahn and another single by Doug Custis. When the ball got past the left-fielder, another run came across to make it 7-0.
Muscatine tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning on a Custis sacrifice fly, a Diego Rangel double and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch by Jaime Martinez.
North Scott (21-10, 11-5 MAC) put together its strongest threat in the fourth when it got two runners on with no outs but left the bases loaded.
The Lancers and Sam Skarich then took over in the nightcap, scoring three runs in the first inning and three more in the second with the help of a two-run triple by Skarich.
They then put things away with a nine-run fourth that included a two-run double by Alex Dickman and ended with Skarich's two-run homer.
West Liberty 10, Wilton 0: Junior Caleb Wulf hurled a five-inning no-hitter to help West Liberty blank Wilton in the first game of the River Valley Conference doubleheader.
Wulf struck out 13 batters in the contest.