Prep report: Muskies's Toborg blanks North Scott in opener

ELDRIDGE — Dawson Toborg threw a four-hit shutout as the Muscatine baseball team defeated North Scott 10-0 in five innings Monday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The second game was a much different story as North Scott batted around in two different innings and romped to a 15-0 victory in a contest that was halted after four innings.

Toborg pitched his way out of trouble a few times in the opener and also contributed offensively, driving in the first run of the game for the Muskies (20-11, 9-7 in the Mississippi Athletic Conference).

After Toborg’s single made it 1-0 in the first inning, Miles Melendez delivered a two-run single to make it 3-0 after a single inning.

The Muskies then added four runs in the third inning, on a fielder’s choice by Reed Ulses, a single by Noah Yahn and another single by Doug Custis. When the ball got past the left-fielder, another run came across to make it 7-0.

Muscatine tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning on a Custis sacrifice fly, a Diego Rangel double and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch by Jaime Martinez.

North Scott (21-10, 11-5 MAC) put together its strongest threat in the fourth when it got two runners on with no outs but left the bases loaded.