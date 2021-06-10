Prep report: North rally gains split with Muskies

DAVENPORT — Muscatine came within a few outs of sweeping a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader from Davenport North on Thursday.

But in the end the Wildcats came up with a big inning to salvage the sweep.

North scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 7-6 victory in the second game after the Muskies dominated in a 10-0 win in the first game.

Bree Seaman not only pitched a 5-inning shutout for the Muskies in the first game but she also hit a two-run home run.

The Muskies (9-2 overall, 4-2 in the MAC) jumped out to a commanding 5-0 lead in the second inning with the help of Seaman’s blast and a two-run double by Rylie Moss.

Aricka Ramser, Brylee Seaman and Kyleia Salyars each drove in a run in a three-run third inning and Kaylynn Salyars topped things off with a two-run homer in the fourth.

It appeared to be more of the same in the nightcap as Becca Haag’s two-run single in the second inning gave the Muskies the early. Their advantage reached 5-1 in the fifth as they scored on an RBI single by Kaylynn Salyars, a wild pitch and an error.