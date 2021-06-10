Prep report: North rally gains split with Muskies

DAVENPORT — Muscatine came within a few outs of sweeping a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader from Davenport North on Thursday.
But in the end the Wildcats came up with a big inning to salvage the sweep.
North scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a 7-6 victory in the second game after the Muskies dominated in a 10-0 win in the first game.
Bree Seaman not only pitched a 5-inning shutout for the Muskies in the first game but she also hit a two-run home run.
The Muskies (9-2 overall, 4-2 in the MAC) jumped out to a commanding 5-0 lead in the second inning with the help of Seaman’s blast and a two-run double by Rylie Moss.
Aricka Ramser, Brylee Seaman and Kyleia Salyars each drove in a run in a three-run third inning and Kaylynn Salyars topped things off with a two-run homer in the fourth.
It appeared to be more of the same in the nightcap as Becca Haag’s two-run single in the second inning gave the Muskies the early. Their advantage reached 5-1 in the fifth as they scored on an RBI single by Kaylynn Salyars, a wild pitch and an error.
North’s comeback began with a two-run single by Morgan Newmyer in the bottom of the fifth, making it 5-3 before the Wildcats (8-4, 2-4 MAC) really exploded with four in the seventh to get the walk-off win.
Maya Beasley singled across the winning run for North while Ivy Wilmington had three hits, including two doubles.
Softball
Wilton 12, North Cedar 0: Grace Madlock fired a five-inning no-hitter, allowing just one baserunner on a walk, as Wilton blanked North Cedar.
The Beavers rapped out 16 hits with Payton Souhrada and Hayley Madlock each collecting three hits and driving in two runs. Chloe Wells also drove in three runs while Ansley Boorn had two hits, two runs scored, two RBIs and three stolen bases.
Wapello 2, L-M 1: Wapello pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to claim the victory over Louisa-Muscatine.
Sammy Ewart singled in Aliyah Lolling with the first run, then scored herself on an error.
L-M’s only run scored in the sixth when McKenna Hohenadel also came across on an error.
Durant 2, Monticello 1: Durant scored the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth to pull out a narrow victory in River Valley Conference play.