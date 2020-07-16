Relay sparks West Liberty to win over Camanche

Both times it won by three runs.

“We had a hard time adjusting to (Wehde’s) pitching last time. We did better today,” Libby said. “We needed to be on top of our game. If I had to give us a grade, it’d be a B-.”

With the Indians (5-8) leading 3-2, Tarah Wehde was intentionally walked with one out. Lauren Snyder roped a single that ricocheted off the wall and Indians head coach Andrew Carabajal sent Wehde to the plate.

“I was hesitant at first, but I wanted to put all my effort into it,” Wehde said.

By the time Lehman had the ball in her glove, Wehde was halfway home. The latter slid feet first, and Crees blocked enough of the plate to record the tag for the 8-6-2 out.

“We haven’t had the opportunity to have those relays,” said the senior catcher, who registered two hits and an RBI single in the first frame to tie the contest at one. “Just to see that one was really exciting.”

West Liberty took the momentum by the horns a few minutes later.