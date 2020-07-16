Relay sparks West Liberty to win over Camanche

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa — A potent offense has carried West Liberty’s softball team through much of the year.
Prior to its regional opener, the Comets had erupted for double-digit runs in six of their last seven wins. It catapulted them to the seventh spot in the final Class 3A rankings.
Yet it was a defensive relay that swung the momentum and vaulted West Liberty to a come-from-behind triumph over Camanche on Thursday night.
From center fielder Macy Daufeldt, to shortstop Haylee Lehman and finally to Austyn Crees at the dish, the Comets executed the play in the top of the fifth inning that sent a sudden jolt of energy through the West Liberty Elementary School field. They proceeded to score four runs on four hits in the bottom half of the inning to defeat the Indians 6-3 and move on in the Region 8 bracket.
“We were pressing in our first few at bats, we were kind of playing nervous,” West Liberty head coach Chad Libby said. “Couple good things go our way.”
The Comets (13-1) move their winning streak to eight, and they’ll look to make it nine tonight against No. 14 West Burlington-Notre Dame at home before potentially squaring off against No. 2 Assumption in the final.
During its recent run, Camanche was the the only team to hold West Liberty’s offense to under 10 runs. The Comets' River Valley Conference foe managed the feat again in the second meeting.
Both times it won by three runs.
“We had a hard time adjusting to (Wehde’s) pitching last time. We did better today,” Libby said. “We needed to be on top of our game. If I had to give us a grade, it’d be a B-.”
With the Indians (5-8) leading 3-2, Tarah Wehde was intentionally walked with one out. Lauren Snyder roped a single that ricocheted off the wall and Indians head coach Andrew Carabajal sent Wehde to the plate.
“I was hesitant at first, but I wanted to put all my effort into it,” Wehde said.
By the time Lehman had the ball in her glove, Wehde was halfway home. The latter slid feet first, and Crees blocked enough of the plate to record the tag for the 8-6-2 out.
“We haven’t had the opportunity to have those relays,” said the senior catcher, who registered two hits and an RBI single in the first frame to tie the contest at one. “Just to see that one was really exciting.”
West Liberty took the momentum by the horns a few minutes later.
RBI singles from Daufeldt, Finley Hall and Brittney Harned that made it through the tiniest of holes in the Camanche defense to give the Comets the lead for good. Hall had two hits while her older sister, Sailor, earned her sixth win in relief.
Outside of the fifth, the Comets left six runners — five in scoring position — on base and hit 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position in those other frames.
Wehde, the only senior on the Indians roster, single-handedly provided the offense. She launched the first pitch of the night over the fence for a solo shot.
After West Liberty broke a 1-1 tie in the second on Lehman’s sac fly, Wehde delivered a two-run shot to left to give Camanche a one-run lead again.
“I came to win,” Wehde said. “I felt good hitting before we came here, during BP. I was just on tonight.”
Snyder had three hits, but the other seven hitters in the Indians lineup went 1-for-20, and only two reached base.
To go along with Wehde, Snyder is moving, which means Camanche will need to replace its top two hitters and only pitcher.
“That’s going to be hard,” Carabajal said. “Just get the girls to believe in themselves and repetition.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!