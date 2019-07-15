PACKWOOD, Iowa — Wapello High School third baseman Toni Bohlen had a game she would like to forget in a regional final loss to Louisa-Muscatine.
Almost a year to the date after Bohlen made multiple errors in the season-ending loss, she came up with a catch that may well go down in Wapello lore as the greatest play ever.
With her team clinging to a one-run lead and Pekin runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Bohlen leaped up and snared a hard smash off the bat of Pekin’s Sami Greiner to seal the Arrows’ 4-3 Class 2A regional final on Monday night at Pekin High School.
And with that, the celebration was on. For the first time in 20 years, Wapello is headed to the state tournament beginning July 22 at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. It will take on North Linn on Monday at 3 p.m.
“I just stuck my glove up,” Bohlen said. “I thought it was going over my head for a second, so I got my glove up and I got it.”
“I can’t describe how it feels,” first-year Wapello coach Ashley Hahnbaum said. “I knew offensively we were going to do something special. It took until the last inning, but we got it done.”
Wapello (17-12) trailed the entire game and was staring at a 3-1 deficit heading into the top of the seventh. Senior catcher Emma Reid started the rally by drawing a one-punt walk off Pekin relief pitcher Faith Goudy. Sammy Ewart followed with an infield single. Mady Reid followed with a grounder to second, but Greiner’s throw was wide, allowing Emma Reid to score was Ewart and Mady Reid advanced to second and third, respectively.
Cleanup hitter Serah Shafer, who had been 0-for-3, laced a single to center, scoring Mady Reid and Shafer to give the Arrows a 4-3 lead.
“I hadn’t been hitting the ball good today, so I told myself to hit the ball out of the infield and the runners will score,” Shafer said. “It feels really good. We wanted to go so bad. We saw our bracket and we knew we had a chance.”
“Serah is a a special kid,” Hahnbaum said. “She’s all about softball. She reminds me a lot of me. I called that timeout, told her to calm down and take a deep breath and she did it.”
Pekin (19-14) threatened in the bottom of the seventh. Kylie Davis drew a leadoff walk from Samantha Smith and was sacrificed to second. Remi Duwa singled to right, putting runners on the corner.
After Emilee Linder flew out to center for the second out, Greiner hit a rope that seemed destined for the corner and at least a tie.
But Bohlen came up with the catch to send the Arrows to state.
“It’s crazy, just crazy,” Bohlen said. “I knew I had to hit the ball this year and I had to play tough defense.”
“We all knew Toni was capable,” Hahnbaum said. “I had faith in her. She’s been strong all the way at third base all. I jumped up and down. I’ve never jumped so high in my life. I am so proud of these kids.”
