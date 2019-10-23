MUSCATINE — Local haunted houses are just as much a staple of Halloween as trick or treating, and one local haunt is admired for not only its great scares, but the great cause that it scares for.
For 23 years now, Stinky’s House of Horrors has been scaring Muscatine citizens of all ages from its spot on 911 E. 11th St. On one night a year, it’s the House’s mission to collect food for the needy for the winter, and to have fun scaring people.
The haunt’s humble origins all start with its creator, Troy “Stinky” Philpott, who recalled how the house was originally just a few barrels of hay and a tarp.
“We were having a Halloween party and used the barrels for seating,” Philpott explained, “They never got picked up, so we threw a tarp over them to keep them dry.”
Once Halloween Night came, Philpott decided to turn the set-up into a ‘cave’ that he would sit in, dressed up and chained to a chair, while his friend handed out candy outside. When trick or treaters asked to take a peek, curious to see what was inside, Philpott would give them a bit of a scare. “It was actually pretty fun.” The year after, Philpott decided to have both a Halloween party and set up a haunted walkthrough for kids, and from that point Stinky’s House of Horrors began to grow with each passing Halloween.
But props and scares don’t just fall out of spooky trees. Philpott and his friends work on hard on the House all year round, attending conventions such as St. Louis’ TransWorld Halloween Expo for ideas and working on small things as the big night draws closer. “This year we started putting the House together in September,” Philpott said, “At the time I thought we were starting too early. Now it feels like we should have started earlier.”
You have free articles remaining.
He also tries keeps the House at a ‘PG-13’ rating, going all out with the scares but still making sure things like eerie looking mannequins are appropriately covered up. According to Philpott, the only time where he’s not working on the House in some way is in November, when he’s focusing on putting up his Christmas lights.
Volunteers also help bring the House to life, setting rooms up and raking leaves in order to keep the area safe for those who want to attend. “The city’s always been really helpful with picking up the leaves either the day before or the day of.” Originally, admission to the House has been free, but after a few years Philpott decided that he wanted to use the event to raise food for the Muscatine Salvation Army’s food pantry.
When Philpott raced cars with his friends, they would often be interviewed by Vintage Sound 93.1 FM, a station that would also help raise food for the Salvation Army through the ‘Freezing for Food’ drive. As such, Philpott and others would often challenge each other and listeners to donate certain amounts of food. So, after a while, it only seemed natural to him to make the new entree fee for the House one can of food so he could continue donating to a good cause even while not racing.
When asked what he hoped to raise this year, Philpott said that the minimum goal would be 4000 pounds of food, though he’d like to hit 6000 to 7000 pounds of food. A few businesses in the community have already promised to help Philpott with reaching his goal, such as Merrill Hotel, Krieger’s and Reynolds Engineering. There’s also the new Express (or rather, Axe-press) line, where attendees can get through the wait faster by donating 12 cans of food instead of just one. Philpott acknowledged that it is a lot of work, but it’s all for a good cause. “When it goes really good, it really does make all the work worth it.”
With so many scares over the years, it can be hard to pick a favorite. When asked, Philpott said that his favorite new room in the House is the Swamp Room, something he’s never done before. However, his favorite room of all time is his infamous ‘Clown House’ Room – which is said to be two rooms and two hallways this year. Thanks to actors such as Kelsey Brackett, who go all out and “rock the scary clown act”, this room has become one of the scariest. “It always gets the best reactions,” Philpott said, “And it’s also the only room that some people have gone around and skipped completely, it’s that scary.”
Philpott couldn’t say much more about the House’s rooms, not wanting to give too much away. However, if you’re curious enough (or brave enough) to see it for yourself, make sure to stop by Stinky’s House of Horrors at 911 East 11th Street on Halloween night. The House will be open starting at 5PM, and Pit Crew BBQ will also be at the House selling delicious food and giving a percentage of their earnings that night to the event so Philpott and his team can buy even more food for the Salvation Army food pantry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.