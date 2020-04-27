Take care of your mental health during the pandemic

MUSCATINE COUNTY — While it’s important for everyone to pay attention to physical health during the COVID-19 pandemic, mental and emotional health should be a focus, too.
“With an influx of information about COVID-19 shared through multiple media outlets, coupled with drastic changes to our daily living, our worry and anxiety can be heightened," said Joseph Lilly, director of outpatient services at the UnityPoint Health—Robert Young Center.
Lilly said prolonged exposure to those stressors could put people at an increased risk for long-term mental health conditions.
He said people could take steps to “CENTER” themselves during the COVID pandemic, as recommended and supported by the American Psychological Association.
According to Lilly, those things are:
- C — Connecting with friends and family through phone calls and video chat,
- E — Exercising and including it in daily routines,
- N — Noticing any changes in mood or signs of growing fatigue or stress,
- T — Taking mini breaks such as mindful breathing, going on walks or meditating
- E — Educating yourself by using trusted sources and limiting your media intake,
- R — Routines and making sure they’re consistent each day, even with all the daily changes happening.
“It’s important to maintain a regular sleep schedule, maximize healthy eating and limit alcohol consumption,” he said. Making time for self-care activities such as exercise or finding ways to relax and socialize within the current limitations are also important. Again, this can be done by using video chat or telephone calls.
With many now spending much more time with their families or people they live with, it may seem a bit claustrophobic at times. Still, it’s important to remember that members of the same household can help each other.
“With many of us facing increased levels of stress due to adjustments with our daily living, we are more vulnerable for emotional health challenges.”
Lilly said family could help their loved ones notice any changes in their mood or behavior that might indicate certain issues or struggles. Family can also offer support when their loved ones need or decide to seek additional help.
“Many of us are going through the same challenges and feeling stress related to COVID-19," he said. "Connecting with others to process our thoughts and feelings related to these changes can be helpful."
Some issues will need additional help.
“If we are trying self-care activities and still feeling anxious or depressed, it’s important to know that here are mental health resources proven to help address these concerns,” Lilly said, recommending telehealth groups that are currently being offered.
Those groups serve all ages and can address a range of emotions that may be related to the pandemic, as well as more personal or existing ones.
“Connecting with peers that have experience with mental-health conditions can be encouraging and provide extra support through these difficult times," he said.
Residents interested in group support can contact the Robert Young Center at 309-779-3000 for more information on specific groups. Residents can join these groups through Zoom as well as by phone, and they are completely free to join.
Lilly said NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, which can be contacted at 563-386-7477 ext. 266, was a great community resource for all mental-health issues. Eastern Iowa Mental Health and Disability Services Region also offers Crisis Care calls as well as Peer Line and virtual groups. For more information on the Peer Drop-In Center, their staff can be reached at 563-200-2742.
“It’s important that we practice self-care and seek help when needed so short terms stressors don’t become chronic problems,” Lilly said.
With the pandemic still ongoing, it may be easy to feel a lack of control or even complete helplessness, but there is still plenty that residents and families can do to keep themselves healthy — physically and mentally.
