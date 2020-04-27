Take care of your mental health during the pandemic

“It’s important to maintain a regular sleep schedule, maximize healthy eating and limit alcohol consumption,” he said. Making time for self-care activities such as exercise or finding ways to relax and socialize within the current limitations are also important. Again, this can be done by using video chat or telephone calls.

With many now spending much more time with their families or people they live with, it may seem a bit claustrophobic at times. Still, it’s important to remember that members of the same household can help each other.

“With many of us facing increased levels of stress due to adjustments with our daily living, we are more vulnerable for emotional health challenges.”

Lilly said family could help their loved ones notice any changes in their mood or behavior that might indicate certain issues or struggles. Family can also offer support when their loved ones need or decide to seek additional help.

“Many of us are going through the same challenges and feeling stress related to COVID-19," he said. "Connecting with others to process our thoughts and feelings related to these changes can be helpful."

Some issues will need additional help.