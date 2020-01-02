'The best mayor this city has ever had': Dick O'Brien, Muscatine's longest serving mayor, died on New Year's Day

The late mayor taught her many things, but the idea of a nonpartisan city council has stuck with her.

“He taught me that you should have a council that communicated correctly and properly, and that made decisions for the good of the community of Muscatine," Roby said.

“He was everything that you thought a mayor should be, and he was the head cheerleader for the community,” said Johnson, the former city manager.

He worked well with the City Council and the local businesses, making him well respected and very trustworthy.

“I know he really enjoyed being at City Hall in the mornings, and he would connect so well with everybody," Johnson said. "There wasn’t anybody on staff that he didn’t know.”

O'Brien connected to residents through his “City Talk” radio show. During the on-air time, he spoke with residents who called in, talked about city interests and discussed issues with guests.

“His presence was reassuring to the public, I think,” Johnson said, “He was just always there and always available, whether your event had 10 people or 1,000 people. Dick was a super individual, and it really was an honor to work with him.”