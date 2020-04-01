The heart of her family: resident Patty Samuelson was Muscatine's first COVID-related death

You have free articles remaining.
MUSCATINE — “Some people don’t think it’s serious, but it really is.”
Kristy Samuelson spoke those words after her mother, Patty Samuelson, 57, on Tuesday, March 31, became the first Muscatine resident to die due to complications from COVID-19.
Kristy Samuelson said Patty was both fun and loving.
“She loved to do anything with us,” she said. “We were always together.”
Patty also had husband, Mike; another daughter, April; and five grandchildren, along with many other relatives. Her niece, Jennifer Coleman, described Patty as supportive, encouraging and “the heart and soul of their family.”
On March 18, Patty went to Trinity Muscatine-UnityPoint Health to be tested for COVID-19, and on March 20 she received the positive results. Eventually, Patty was moved to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.
Kristy said that dealing with the virus and the effect it had on her mother had been “stressful.” However, one bright spot had been the care that the Mercy nurses and doctor gave her mother, showing how much they cared and keeping her and her family updated.
“They were really good,” Kristy said. “They let us FaceTime her, and the nurse kept repeating our names and kept saying that everybody loved her, and made sure that she heard us before she passed away.”
Having seen the effects of COVID-19 firsthand, she is warning people to take the virus seriously and to take precautions against it.
While a public celebration of life will be held at a later date, a private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery with Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services assisting the family.
To help Patty’s husband and daughters pay for funeral expenses, Coleman has set up a GoFundMe page. To donate, residents can visit this page at gofundme.com/f/patty-samuelson. Currently the page has raised $1,245 of its $10,000 goal.
