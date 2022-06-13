Tractorcade rides again

COLUMBUS JUNCTION — As the first vintage and antique tractors began arriving Monday morning at the Louisa County Fairgrounds, the cloud cover broke and the temperature began to climb.

Lining up along the road leading into the fairgrounds from the highway, many of the tractor drivers dismounted for their lunch. Realizing the afternoon leg of their trip through Louisa County was going to be a hot one, several began coating themselves with sunscreen. Daniel Keegan is used to the warmer weather in his home in West Palm Beach, Fla. And he paid the temperature little mind as he got a hot dog from the tray attached to the engine of the tractor that warmed the dogs during the trip.

“We do this every year,” he said, remembering his father Darwin Keegan. “It’s a family event. We enjoy doing it.”

He explained that his father, a native of Iowa, had left the state to pursue a business career. After hearing about the Tractorcade, he wanted to return to his roots and drive in the event. About 10 years ago, his children surprised him with two tractors and a promise to go to Iowa that year. Since Darwin’s passing, his children have continued the legacy.

As the temperature was rising to about 85, Keegan said the weather had been cold but now was perfect.

The Tractorcade is a WMT radio station yearly event in which people bring their vintage tractors to ride throughout whatever county’s fairground is chosen to serve as home base. For three days, over 400 tractors explore the sights. On Tuesday, the Tractorcade will visit Wilton and Durant. On Wednesday, the group will visit West Branch and Cedar Bluff before heading for home.

With gas prices climbing, most of the riders simply bite the bullet and pay extra, as the event happens only once a year.

“It is definitely more money to do what you need to do here,” Keegan said. “I don’t think anybody enjoys it, but we all put up with it because we want to carry on with our traditions.”

Jane Picray of Monticello rode on the 1948 Farmall M that followed Keegan’s family. She said her husband Ron bought the tractor because it rolled off the assembly line on the day he was born — May 5, 1948 — she said they had joined the Tractorade in 2011. This year the Tractorcade is celebrating its 23rd year. The tractor had over 10,000 miles on it and had been to several locations.

“We love the people,” she said. “Everybody is just so friendly and so helpful. If anybody needs anything someone is right there with five screwdrivers.”

She said she and her husband had ridden in several neighboring states but none compared to the Iowa Tractorcade.

David Meyer of Cedar Rapids rode his Oliver Super 55 in the Tractorcade. A retired engineer, Meyer has a love of all things motorized. In addition to the tractor, he also enjoys driving Ford Model A’s.

“One of my friends was in this and said I should try it,” he said. “I did and I got hooked, and I think this is my ninth one.”

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office asks motorists wishing to avoid the tractors to take alternate routes through Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0