Two arrested after drug investigation in Louisa County

WAPELLO — Two Louisa County men have been arrested in connection with an investigation into the illegal sale of THC vapor cartridges to Wapello High School students.

According to a press release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Mason Beik, 24, of Wapello, faces charged of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a Class B felony; felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class C felony; two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver, a Class D felony; and two counts of drug tax stamp violations, a Class D felony. He has bonded out of jail.

Also arrested was Levi Leibli, 20, of Morning Sun. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a Class D felony. He has also bonded out of jail.

On May 7, a residential search warrant was executed at 11473 County Road G56 in Wapello. As a result two pounds of marijuana, 0.5 pound of psychedelic mushrooms and THC cartridges/vaping devices were seized. A subsequent traffic stop on Beik was conducted near the residence on Highway X61. An additional one ounce of menthamphetamine/opium mix, half a pound of marijuana, 0.75 pound of THC wax, THC edibles, packaging material, U.S. currency and a Glock 19 handgun were seized.

The arrest report also said a search warrant had been granted for Beik’s Facebook account. Officers observed several Messenger conversations showing Beik to be supplying narcotics to the other individual.

Earlier in the day another residential search warrant was conducted at 5672 County Road X37 in Morning Sun. As a result packaged marijuana, THC wax and substances were seized. Leibli, of the same address, was charged.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Wapello Ambulance Service, Louisa County Attorney’s Office, Columbus Junction Police Department, and the Winfield Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0