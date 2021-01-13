Tyson Foods to provide access to vaccines

MUSCATINE COUNTY — Starting early this year, Tyson Foods Inc. will partner with Matrix Medical Network to provide COVID-19 vaccine access and education to all of its U.S. employees.

Tyson will deploy mobile health clinics staffed with clinical staff to each of its U.S. facilities throughout the rest of this year.

Matrix Medical Network runs mobile medical clinics, and focuses on at-risk populations. Its network consists of more than 3,000 clinicians and professionals.

At these mobile clinics, Tyson Foods employees can receive information regarding COVID-19 vaccines and distribution in their area. Employees can also receive education and counseling at these clinics, translated into multiple languages to accommodate employees.

According to a news release, Tyson will be “strongly encouraging” its employees to get the vaccination and will work to ensure anyone who wants the vaccine can get one.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Providing vaccine education and accessibility is a critical part of our ongoing commitment to put the health and safety of our team members first,” Tyson Foods President and CEO Dean Banks said in the news release.