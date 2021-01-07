UnityPoint Health - Trinity Muscatine will soon begin $6 million improvement project

MUSCATINE — On Thursday, Jan. 7, UnityPoint Health–Trinity announced Trinity Muscatine would receive $6 million in improvements.

Scheduled to begin early this year, the facility will receive upgrades and new resources.

"In 2018, Trinity Muscatine began visioning with our community, patients, providers and team members, the future services and facilities needed to continue to provide quality, safe healthcare to our community," said Trinity Muscatine Executive Director Angie Johnson. "The $6 million investment is a response to those needs. Our plan is to have all upgrades completed by the end of 2021."

Improvements include upgrades to the emergency department, inpatient rooms, patient transport areas and walkways, fire safety and sprinkler systems, nurse communication platforms, laboratory and radiology services, a new safe room within the emergency department to better serve behavioral health patients, and more.

"In addition, Trinity Muscatine continues the work of recruiting quality providers to bring to the Muscatine community," Johnson said. "Hamid Sagha, MD is the latest example of this who will be joining the team at UnityPoint Clinic Mulberry – Internal Medicine."