UnityPoint Trinity Muscatine recognized as one of the top 100 rural hospitals in U.S.

Johnson said the hospital reviews and verifies its quality measures each day to assure that patients are getting the best care possible, as well as to prevent incidents such as infections or falls. She added the hospital also takes patient feedback seriously.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We continuously see improvement in those patient survey scores. And any opportunity that we have to improve — the team is on top of it as we receive that feedback,” Johnson said.

Johnson wanted to personally thank her staff and recognize them for their commitment.

“I say that I work for them each and every day. They’re the ones doing the great work and providing great quality patient care. We would not be able to provide the care that we do to our community without each and every one of them, so this award and recognition is a testament to their daily efforts.”

Trinity Muscatine has plans for further improvements to their facilities with a $6 million upgrade announced earlier this year. The work will focus on areas such as the emergency department, inpatient rooms, nurse communication platforms, laboratory and radiology services, and more.