West Liberty could lose fire service by Saturday. A city meeting to discuss the matter didn't make any progress

WEST LIBERTY – With the clock ticking to the May 1 deadline for West Liberty to lose service from the West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, the city’s public safety committee couldn't decide about moving forward, and communications broke down on several levels.

West Liberty Fire Department has proposed a new 28E organization, and firefighters have expressed a willingness to continue the service, but only if the city agrees.

The fire department alleges the city has been “actively waging war” on the department for three years, citing issues such as mixing department funds, micromanaging the department, and deliberately stalling attempts to hire new EMTs. The city says those allegations are unfounded.

The city says nearby fire departments will fight fires if the deadline passes, but city council members are concerned response times could be much longer than normal.

The city council's safety committee discussed the matter at a Tuesday meeting -- no agenda was posted -- but the members didn't make a recommendation to the full council during the meeting, and wouldn't comment when questioned after it.

It was the committee's first meeting since the new council was seated in January.

Mayor Katherine McCullough chaired the meeting with council members Omar Martinez and Dana Dominguez, which was attended by a contingent from the fire department and their lawyers. She said several times none of the council member present were certain about how to proceed.

City attorney Steve Havercamp warned the committee that many of the issues are the subject of litigation by the West Liberty Rural Fire District and were the subject of closed sessions. He objected to attorney William Tharp, who represents the rural fire district, being present. Tharp was there representing the West Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, which is separate from the rural fire district.

“I do want to move things forward, I don’t want to stall,” the mayor said. “I also want to reiterate that my goal at the end of this process is a 28E agreement, but one that makes sense for all parties involved.”

Martinez said repeatedly he wants a timeline to get the work on a possible 28E done. Dominguez said the proposed agreement looked acceptable, but wanted to ensure some items were legal.

Havercamp said the council shouldn't just approve the fire department's proposal, but should work with them to modify it.

McCullough said that she had been trying to get the fire department in a room and talking since she had been mayor and was frustrated about the lack of progress. She said she was hoping for an open discussion. During Tuesday’s meeting she and the other council members received the latest 28E agreement between the city and the fire department. Assistant fire chief Tom Christensen asked why the council members were only just getting the agreement.

“This is a big problem,” fire chief Kirt Sickels said. “We’ve went through this and it was delayed and nothing was done for all this time. Now, I get the feeling the same thing is going to happen again.”

Later in the meeting, McCullough expressed frustration, saying she felt the lawsuit and the attorney’s advice to not discuss several issues was hampering progress. She said her frustration was not at anyone, but at the process. She said she had been trying to work on the situation since January.

“Because of this litigation, which is becoming a catch-all for everything, we can’t talk,” she said. “How in the flip are we supposed to get anything done if we cannot talk? To me that is very frustrating and I am just worried this is going to be presented to council and ask for a meeting and they are going to say we can’t because of litigation and nothing will get f---ing done.”

The meeting was brought to a close soon after when Havercamp and Tharp became heated.

The issue is expected to be discussed at the next city council meeting, scheduled for May 3. When asked what time, none of the council members knew for sure, saying at the end it was 7:30 p.m.

