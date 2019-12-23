Wildcat Den State Park to offer First Day hike

MUSCATINE — For the ninth year, each of the 50 states will host New Year’s Day hikes to celebrate the New Year and encourage people to get outside and enjoy national and state parks.

Muscatine County's hike will be at Wildcat Den State Park, 1884 Wildcat Den Road.

“This is kind of like the first event of the year for us,” said Wildcat Den Park Ranger Jordan Yaley. This will be the second time the New Year’s Day hike has been held at Wildcat Den State Park, though this will be Yaley’s first time leading the hike alongside Wildcat’s natural resources technician Karri Rutenbeck.

The hike is moderately difficult, 1.3 miles along the Devil’s Punch Bowl. It begins at 12:30 p.m., meeting at the Upper Picnic Area Shelter and following the Punch Bowl Trail to the Lower Picnic Area Trail before looping back uphill to the shelter.

“Last year we had about 80 people join us for the hike, and we’re hoping for similar numbers this year,” Yaley said. “Hopefully the weather is good that day so we can all enjoy the hike.”