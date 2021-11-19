Wilton Republican Bobby Kaufmann running for reelection in newly drawn House District 82

Bobby Kaufmann, Republican from Wilton, announced he's running for newly drawn House District 82 in 2022.
Kaufmann, who chairs the House State Government Committee, was drawn into the new district with Scott County Republican lawmaker Ross Paustian, in a once-a-decade redistricting process.
Paustian won't be running for reelection to the seat, announcing earlier this week he plans to retire at the end of his term in 2022 and endorse Kaufmann.
House District 82 includes all of Cedar County, northern sections of Muscatine County, and western Scott County, including Blue Grass and Walcott.
His current district, 73, covers Cedar County and an eastern part of Johnson County. He'll continue as representative in that district until 2022.
Kaufmann is a crop and livestock farmer and operates a steel hauling, construction and demolition business in Cedar County, according to a press release.
“Now more than ever, our state legislature needs relentless fighters in the Statehouse to protect Iowans’ values and freedoms," Kaufmann said. "I’ve never backed down from a fight and I’m certainly not backing down now during this critical time. I’m thrilled to announce I will seek re-election to the Iowa House in 2022.”