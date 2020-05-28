With the eviction moratorium ending this week, Muscatine tenants are asked to seek help if needed

MUSCATINE — During the pandemic, a person’s home is the safest place to be. But some may be at risk of losing their homes due to financial circumstances caused by the coronavirus.
On Wednesday, May 27 the state’s eviction moratorium, put in place by Governor Kim Reynolds, ended and tenants are now required to pay rent including back-rent and can be evicted if they are unable to pay.
For Muscatine renters there are resources available to help, as well as certain rights to take note of. According to the Institute for Community Alliances, only a judge can lawfully evict a tenant, and while a landlord must give a notice when evicting, there are certain requirements that must be followed.
The notice must be in writing and properly served to the tenant. It also has to say that the lease will end if the rent owed is not paid within three days, with this time giving renters a “right to cure”. This allows the tenant to pay the full amount owed within these three days, and if the full amount is paid within this time frame, a landlord cannot legally evict them.
Even with the ending of the eviction moratorium, a landlord can’t legally evict someone without an official served notice and the three day cure period. However, if a person can’t pay the rent within three days, they still are not required to move out right away. The landlord has to file an official eviction action in court, and again it is up to the judge to decide whether or not a person can be legally evicted.
For those renters with low-incomes who are unable to pay their owed rent within the three day period and are facing risk of eviction, there are resources to get help. Apply for Iowa Legal Aid at www.iowalegalaid.org, or call 800-532-1275 (800-992-8161 for residents age 60 or older). This hotline is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., excluding Thursday afternoons.
The Iowa Legal Aid website also has a full list of information and benefits regarding issues brought on by the novel coronavirus. In addition to eviction information, this also includes information on nursing home evictions, foreclosures, utilities, abuse, child custody/visitation, benefits, unemployment insurance, scams and more, as well as how to get help. The federal CARES Act, which was also started in March, is still in effect until July 25, 2020.
Specifically, the CARES Act provides extra protection for people who live in "covered properties," and prevents new eviction filings for unpaid rent until the cutoff date. The CARES Act also prevents landlords from charging late fees for unpaid rent, and tenants will have 30 days to pay instead of the usual 3 days in Iowa. Renters should remember that the CARES act does not eliminate rent, and all owed rent will still need to be paid in the future.
Local utilities, such as Muscatine Power and Water, offer options for those who are struggling to pay. With MPW, call customer service representatives who can help find a solution. Other local organizations, such as Community Action of Eastern Iowa, are available to help residents find ways to pay their utility bills and relieve some of the stress that current financial and worldwide issues might have brought.
