With the eviction moratorium ending this week, Muscatine tenants are asked to seek help if needed

MUSCATINE — During the pandemic, a person’s home is the safest place to be. But some may be at risk of losing their homes due to financial circumstances caused by the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, May 27 the state’s eviction moratorium, put in place by Governor Kim Reynolds, ended and tenants are now required to pay rent including back-rent and can be evicted if they are unable to pay.

For Muscatine renters there are resources available to help, as well as certain rights to take note of. According to the Institute for Community Alliances, only a judge can lawfully evict a tenant, and while a landlord must give a notice when evicting, there are certain requirements that must be followed.

The notice must be in writing and properly served to the tenant. It also has to say that the lease will end if the rent owed is not paid within three days, with this time giving renters a “right to cure”. This allows the tenant to pay the full amount owed within these three days, and if the full amount is paid within this time frame, a landlord cannot legally evict them.