Muscatine's Merrill Hotel wins Best of the Best award, ranks 20th in the country

MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Merrill Hotel has received more national recognition.

Last week, the hotel earned a Traveler’s Choice Best of the Best Award of 2020 from Tripadvisor. It means the hotel is ranked 20th out of all the hotels in the U.S.

The Merrill is also ranked in the top 1 percent of all hotels in the world.

“It’s definitely a great honor and privilege to receive this award,” said Brett Waliczek, director of sales and marketing.“Obviously they recognize the top 25 hotels in the nation, and being number 20 is a great privilege.”

Employees, known as "artists" at the hotel, are also thrilled with this great news, he said.

“The ones I’ve spoken with say that they’re very proud to be working here, and it’s some pretty cool bragging rights to talk to family and friends about,” he said.

This isn't the only honor the Merrill has received. Since opening in March 2018, they have received a AAA, Four Diamond rating for three years straight.