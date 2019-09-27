A free mushroom program and walk will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can join photographer Jim Frink for this indoor program showing mushrooms/fungi followed by a walk to observe them in the forest.

9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Free.

