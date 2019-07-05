On Wednesday, hosted by Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, Dave Rudolf will provide a free family concert at Deere-Wiman House, 817 11th Ave, Moline. Guests are invited to dress for the beach-party atmosphere. Rudolf's interactive show will keep you swaying and singing along with his original songs and old favorites, too. Come at 5 p.m. for free family activities—old-fashioned games, a balloon artist and a face painter, plus you also can enjoy ice cream and lemonade from Lagomarcino's. Attendees also can bring picnics and blankets.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Deere-Wiman House, Moline. Free
