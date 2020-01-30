Muskie wrestling sweeps triangular

Muscatine dominated the middle and lower weights against Central DeWitt on its way to a triangular sweep Thursday.
The Muskies topped the Sabers 48-27 after dispatching Louisa-Muscatine 65-5.
Muscatine lost only one match from 138 pounds and above against DeWitt. Kuinton Donovan started a series of pins for the Muskies at 145 pounds, taking down Carter Donovan. Connor Beck pinned Peyton Morgan at 152 pounds and Cedric Castillo did the same to Landon Peterson at 160.
After Tim Nimley got a forfeit win at 170, Anthony Mathias completed the run of six-point wins by pinning Andrew Ransford at 182 pounds.
Mason Crabtree (126) and Kaden Fisher (220) also picked up pins against the Sabers.
The Muskies only managed three pins in their match against the Falcons, but L-M surrendered four forfeits in the dual.
Crabtree, Castillo and Fisher got pins for the Muskies.
The Falcons' lone win of the match came from Max Mashek, who pinned Beck in 5:01 at 152 pounds.
In their other match, Louisa-Muscatine won five of the seven contested matches but were undone by six forfeits in falling to Central DeWitt 48-30.
The Falcons got a trio of pins in the middle weights. Kendal Pugh pinned Jeff Fuller in 3:15 at 145 pounds, Mashek pinned Morgan at 152 and Hayden Cavelage took down Peterson at 160.
Spencer Kessell at 220 and Gabe Hayes at 285 also got pins for L-M.
Boys basketball
Wapello 56, Lone Tree 52: Caden Thomas scored 27 points and Wapello prevailed in a game that close throughout much of it.
The win moves Wapello to 6-8 on the season. It had lost to Lone Tree 75-54 the last time the teams played.
Maddox Griffin added 15 and Rhett Smith nine for Wapello.
Keegan Edwards led Lone Tree (10-6) with 20 points.
Pekin 75, Louisa-Muscatine 37: The Falcons fell to 2-15 with a loss to Pekin on Thursday.
Louisa-Muscatine out-scored Pekin 25-23 in the second half but couldn't overcome a 40-point halftime deficit.
Highland 60, Columbus 33: Less than a week after picking up its first win of the season, Columbus could not continue its momentum in a matchup with Highland.
Highland outscored Columbus 15-1 in the second quarter in build a 24-point halftime edge.
Columbus fell to 1-16 on the season.
Girls basketball
Wapello 57, Lone Tree 45: Eryka Dickey more than doubled her previous season average with 33 points and the Wapello girls won their fifth straight, topping Lone Tree in an SEISC matchup Thursday.
The win moves the Arrows to 11-2 in their division, 12-4 overall.
Dickey also grabbed 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.
Mady Reid added five steals and four assists on the night as Wapello built a 10-point lead through one quarter and held on for the win.
Pekin 45, Louisa-Muscatine 36: Hailey Sanders finished with 18 points, but it wasn't enough as Pekin won the SEISC matchup Thursday.
The loss drops Louisa-Muscatine to 10-7 on the season.
Playing its second-straight game without Kylee Sanders, the Falcons cut a 6-point lead to one-possession in the third quarter but couldn't complete the comeback.
Raegan Downing added six points for L-M.
Highland 52, Columbus 33: The Wildcats scored nearly half of their points in the fourth quarter but couldn't complete the comeback Thursday.
Highland led 43-18 after three quarters.
Columbus fell to 1-16.