Muskie wrestling sweeps triangular

Muscatine dominated the middle and lower weights against Central DeWitt on its way to a triangular sweep Thursday.

The Muskies topped the Sabers 48-27 after dispatching Louisa-Muscatine 65-5.

Muscatine lost only one match from 138 pounds and above against DeWitt. Kuinton Donovan started a series of pins for the Muskies at 145 pounds, taking down Carter Donovan. Connor Beck pinned Peyton Morgan at 152 pounds and Cedric Castillo did the same to Landon Peterson at 160.

After Tim Nimley got a forfeit win at 170, Anthony Mathias completed the run of six-point wins by pinning Andrew Ransford at 182 pounds.

Mason Crabtree (126) and Kaden Fisher (220) also picked up pins against the Sabers.

The Muskies only managed three pins in their match against the Falcons, but L-M surrendered four forfeits in the dual.

Crabtree, Castillo and Fisher got pins for the Muskies.

The Falcons' lone win of the match came from Max Mashek, who pinned Beck in 5:01 at 152 pounds.

In their other match, Louisa-Muscatine won five of the seven contested matches but were undone by six forfeits in falling to Central DeWitt 48-30.