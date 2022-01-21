Mute swan frozen to Mississippi River, rescued in Davenport (copy)

"It came right up," she said. "It lost a few feathers, but it didn't hurt him. That animal knew it was free."

Just as the bird was freed, conservation officers from West Lake arrived, she said, and took it with them. Identified as a mute swan, it was to be delivered Friday to Wildthunder, a wildlife rehab and sanctuary in Independence, Iowa.

Tracy Belle, who is federally permitted to rehabilitate animals at Wildthunder, said she suspected the swan rescued Thursday is either the partner or sibling of a swan she has been caring for since it was found injured in early December in Davenport.

Mute swans are largely monogamous, and Belle wonders if the second swan was waiting for its mate to return to South Concord.

"The female came in with a pelvic fracture," she said. "We reunited a pair of geese recently, and it was a beautiful thing. They ran to each other, wrapped their necks around each other and honked.

"We'll need to move a couple of fox around so we can put the swans in the same area. These are young swans, I'm told, so they could be siblings, too."