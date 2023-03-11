Murray State coach Rechelle Turner liked what she saw out of her team in the two games the Racers played at this week’s Hoops in the Heartland event in the Quad-Cities.

The Racers won in their opening-round before pushing top-seeded Illinois to the brink in a 75-73 setback in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Turner especially liked what she saw out of junior Katelyn Young. The 6-foot-1 post player totaled 44 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out eight assists, had three blocks and two steals.

That prompted the sixth-year Murray State coach (and alumnus) to use the Missouri Valley Tournament setting as a place to throw down the gauntlet.

“There is no doubt, hands down, that Paige Robinson is the player of the year in this conference,” Turner of Illinois State’s senior standout said. “I’m a big Paige fan. But if our team had played better throughout the year and more consistently I think things could have been different for Kate.

“I’m going to challenge her right now to be the player of the year next year. She can be.”

The coach also put it on the line for fellow junior Hannah McKay, who also played well at Vibrant Arena as she scored 33 points, hauled in 12 rebounds and dished out five assists in Thursday’s opener.

“I’m going to challenge Hannah to step up, too,” said Turner. “I’d like to see more Murray State players on that all-conference board at the banquet next year and I think we have the opportunity to do that.”

Good company: Through Friday’s quarterfinal, the Missouri Valley Conference had five teams with 20-plus victories this season. Belmont (22-10), Drake (20-9), Illinois State (24-7), Missouri State (20-11) and the University of Northern Iowa (21-8) all had eclipsed the 20-win plateau.

The put the Missouri Valley in some esteemed hoops company, joining the ACC, Big East, Big Ten, PAC-12 and SEC as leagues with five or more teams with 20-plus victories.

That bodes well for the MVC teams in terms of national tournament bids. Since the start of the 1992-93 season, only three 20-win MVC teams have been left out of the postseason.

A year ago, Southern Illinois, Missouri State, UNI and Drake all reached 20 wins and were part of either the NCAA or WNIT fields.

Seeds holding: Through the first two days of the Hoops in the Heartland event at Vibrant Arena, there were no upsets with the top-seeded team winning all eight games.

This was the second straight year — and the fourth time in seven tournaments at The Mark — that has happened. It also is the eighth time in Valley history that the top four seeds reached the semifinals.

Iowa presence: The question has been asked numerous times: "Is this heaven?" and answered: "No, it's Iowa."

While Vibrant Arena at The Mark is across the river in Illinois, Iowa schools have felt right at home in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

In the eight years the MVC gathering has been played here in a neutral-court scenario here, all eight championship games have included an Iowa school. Drake made sure of that streak extending on Saturday, knocking off top-seeded and 2022 champ Illinois State. It is Drake's fifth title-game appearance in Moline.

UNI, which missed out on its chance to make it an all-Iowa final, has been in four championship games here — two of those against the Bulldogs.

Close calls: Three of the four Friday quarterfinal games were decided by single digits. It was just the second time in Valley tournament history that this occurred. The only other time was the 2012 event held in St. Charles, Mo.

Crashing the boards: The Drake University women's basketball team leads the nation in defensive rebounds per game, averaging 31.9 per game. In Saturday's 74-54 victory over top-seeded Illinois State, the Bulldogs helped that average with 38 of their 43 rebounds coming on defense. In Friday's 73-70 quarterfinal win over Missouri State, the Bulldogs grabbed 29 defensive boards.

Top teams: All eight teams that reached the MVC quarterfinals are ranked in the Top 200 of the NET. Drake is the highest at No. 53 and UIC was the lowest at 187.