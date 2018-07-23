Quad-Cities 7, West Michigan 4
|West Michigan
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Policelli c
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Sierra 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Clemens 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Beer lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Deatherage cf
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Hensley ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Pearce 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rivera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Shaver 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Papierski c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McCain lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rosa rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lacroix dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Pereira ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mattix cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|Totals
|29
|7
|7
|6
|West Michigan
|201
|010
|000
|--
|4
|Quad-Cities
|006
|100
|00x
|--
|7
E--Mushinski. DP-- WM 1, QC 1. LOB--WM 6, QC 6. 2B--Taylor (6). 3B-- Clemens (1). HR-- Policelli (5). SF--Deatherage; Mattix.
|West Michigan
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Hernandez (L, 0-4)
|2.1
|6
|6
|6
|2
|3
|Castillo
|1.2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Belisario
|4.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Quad-Cities
|Solomon (W, 8-1)
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Mushinski (H, 3)
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Feldmann (S, 5)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP--Lacroix (by Castillo); Shaver (Castillo) WP--Castillo. U -- Alex Nash, Jake Botek. T--2:47. A--2,501.
|
Fort Wayne 4, Clinton 2
Clinton;101;000;000;--;2;9;0
Fort Wayne;300;000;01x;--;4;12;0
WP – Austin Smith (1-0). LP – Randy Bell (2-3). S – Travis Radke (12). Two or more hits — Clinton (Ariel Sandoval, Jack Larsen); Fort Wayne (Robbie Podorsky 3, Juan Fernandez, Kelvin Melean, Jalen Washington). 2B — Clinton (Onil Pena); Fort Wayne (Podorsky, Melean). RBI — Clinton (Larsen, Eugene Helder); Fort Wayne (Melean 2, Luis Almanzar, Esteury Ruiz).
