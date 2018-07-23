Quad-Cities 7, West Michigan 4

West MichiganabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Policelli c Sierra 2b 
Clemens 2b Beer lf 
Deatherage cf Hensley ss 
Pearce 3b Taylor rf 
Rivera 1b Shaver 3b 
Morgan dh Papierski c 
McCain lf Schreiber 1b 
Rosa rf Lacroix dh 
Pereira ss Mattix cf 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals34 Totals29 
West Michigan 201010000--4  
Quad-Cities 00610000x--7  

E--Mushinski. DP-- WM 1, QC 1. LOB--WM 6, QC 6. 2B--Taylor (6). 3B-- Clemens (1). HR-- Policelli (5). SF--Deatherage; Mattix.

West Michiganiphrerbbso
Hernandez (L, 0-4) 2.1 
Castillo  1.2 
Belisario 4.0 
Quad-Cities       
Solomon (W, 8-1) 5.0 
Mushinski (H, 3) 3.0 
Feldmann (S, 5) 1.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP--Lacroix (by Castillo); Shaver (Castillo) WP--Castillo. U -- Alex Nash, Jake Botek. T--2:47. A--2,501.

 

Fort Wayne 4, Clinton 2

Clinton;101;000;000;--;2;9;0

Fort Wayne;300;000;01x;--;4;12;0

WP – Austin Smith (1-0). LP – Randy Bell (2-3). S – Travis Radke (12). Two or more hits — Clinton (Ariel Sandoval, Jack Larsen); Fort Wayne (Robbie Podorsky 3, Juan Fernandez, Kelvin Melean, Jalen Washington). 2B — Clinton (Onil Pena); Fort Wayne (Podorsky, Melean). RBI — Clinton (Larsen, Eugene Helder); Fort Wayne (Melean 2, Luis Almanzar, Esteury Ruiz).

