Quad-Cities 4, West Michigan 0

West MichiganabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Policelli dh Costes dh 
Clemens 2b Beer lf 
Deatherage cf Hensley ss 
Pearce 1b Taylor rf 
Bortles 3b Shaver 3b 
Rivera rf Angarita 2b 
Rosa lf Papierski c 
Pereira ss Schreiber 1b 
Proctor c Mattix cf 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals29 Totals31 
West Michigan 000000000--0  
Quad-Cities 000400000--x  

DP-- WM 1, QC 0. LOB-- WM 7, QC 7. 2B -- Beer (7), Shaver (15), Angarita (6), Schreiber (5). HR--Mattix (1). SB -- Deatherage (10); Angarita (5). CS -- Hensley (3). S--Pearce.

West Michiganiphrerbbso
Bass (L, 5-7) 5.1 
Briceno 2.2 00
Quad-Cities       
Bukauskas (W, 1-2) 5.0 
Abreu (S, 2) 4.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP--Deatherage (by Bukauskas). WP--Bukauskas. U -- Alex Nash, Jake Botek. T--2:29. A--4,777.

0
0
0
0
0

