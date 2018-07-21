Quad-Cities 4, West Michigan 0
|West Michigan
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Policelli dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Costes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clemens 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beer lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Deatherage cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pearce 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bortles 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Shaver 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rivera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Angarita 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Rosa lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Papierski c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pereira ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Proctor c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mattix cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|West Michigan
|
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
|
|
|Quad-Cities
|
|000
|400
|000
|--
|x
|
|
DP-- WM 1, QC 0. LOB-- WM 7, QC 7. 2B -- Beer (7), Shaver (15), Angarita (6), Schreiber (5). HR--Mattix (1). SB -- Deatherage (10); Angarita (5). CS -- Hensley (3). S--Pearce.
|West Michigan
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Bass (L, 5-7)
|5.1
|9
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Briceno
|2.2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Quad-Cities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bukauskas (W, 1-2)
|5.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Abreu (S, 2)
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HBP--Deatherage (by Bukauskas). WP--Bukauskas. U -- Alex Nash, Jake Botek. T--2:29. A--4,777.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.