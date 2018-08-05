Peoria 8, Quad-Cities 7
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Peoria
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Costes lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Myers 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Castro dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Ortega c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Shaver 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Montero 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Kirtley 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Angarita 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Baker dh
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Hensley ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Papierski c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Plummer lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Schreiber 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Benson rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Mattix cf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Ascanio ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|35
|7
|7
|5
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|Quad-Cities
|110
|300
|002
|--
|7
|Peoria
|100
|100
|60x
|--
|8
E--Montero 2 (20), Ortega 2 (8), Myers (3). LOB--QC 8, Peoria 4. 2B-- Myers (4). HR--Shaver (11). SB -- Mattix (3), Schreiber (2); Benson (2). CS -- Costes (2). SF-- Angarita.
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Rodriguez
|5.1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Paulino (BS 1), (L, 0-1)
|1.1
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|Duncan
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Peoria
|Balestrieri
|3.2
|6
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Prendergast (W, 6-2)
|3.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C.J. Saylor (H, 4)
|1.1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Blanco (S, 8)
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP--Shaver (by Balestrieri); Shaver (by Balestrieri); Costes (by Saylor). WP--Rodriguez, Paulino; Balestrieri 3. U -- Kyle Nichol, Steven Jaschinski. T--3:15. A--2,614.
Wisconsin 5-0, Clinton 2-4
First game
Wisconsin;201;100;1;--;5;8;1
Clinton;000;000;2;--;2;8;0
J.T. Hintzen, Carlos Herrera (4), Robbie Hitt (7) and Payton Henry; Clay Chandler, Marvin Gorgas (6) and Juan Camacho. WP -- Herrera (2-6); LP -- Chandler (6-3). Two or more hits -- Wis (Darren Seferina); Clinton (Camacho 3, Scott 2). 2B -- Wis (Eddie Silva). HR -- Wis (Tristen Lutz, Henry); Clinton (Johnny Adams). RBI -- Wis (Lutz 3, Henry, Silva); Clinton (Joseph Rosa, Adams).
Second game
Wisconsin;000;000;0;--;0;5;1
Clinton;111;010;x;--;4;7;1
Nelson Hernandez, Rodrigo Benoit (6) and Brent Diaz; Steven Moyers, Sam Delaplane (7) and Rainis Silva. WP -- Moyers (4-0); LP -- Hernandez (10-7). Two or more hits -- Wis (Eddie Silva, Jay Feliciano); Clinton (Keegan McGovern). 2B -- Clinton (Johnny Adams, Connor Hoover). HR -- Clinton (Ariel Sandoval). RBI -- Clinton (Dimas Ojeda, Sandoval, McGovern, Silva).
