Peoria 8, Quad-Cities 7

Quad-CitiesabrhbiPeoriaabrhbi
Costes lf Myers 2b 
Castro dh Ortega c 
Shaver 3b Montero 3b 
Taylor rf Kirtley 1b 
Angarita 2b 1Baker dh 
Hensley ss Davis cf 
Papierski c Plummer lf 
Schreiber 1b Benson rf 
Mattix cf Ascanio ss 
          
          
          
          
         
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals35 Totals34 11 
Quad-Cities 110300002--7  
Peoria 10010060x--8  

E--Montero 2 (20), Ortega 2 (8), Myers (3). LOB--QC 8, Peoria 4. 2B-- Myers (4). HR--Shaver (11). SB -- Mattix (3), Schreiber (2); Benson (2). CS -- Costes (2). SF-- Angarita.

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Rodriguez 5.1 
Paulino (BS 1), (L, 0-1) 1.1 
Duncan 1.1 
Peoria       
Balestrieri 3.2 
Prendergast (W, 6-2) 3.1 
C.J. Saylor (H, 4) 1.1 
Blanco (S, 8) 0.2 
       
       
       
       
       

HBP--Shaver (by Balestrieri); Shaver (by Balestrieri); Costes (by Saylor). WP--Rodriguez, Paulino; Balestrieri 3. U -- Kyle Nichol, Steven Jaschinski. T--3:15. A--2,614.

Wisconsin 5-0, Clinton 2-4

First game

Wisconsin;201;100;1;--;5;8;1

Clinton;000;000;2;--;2;8;0

J.T. Hintzen, Carlos Herrera (4), Robbie Hitt (7) and Payton Henry; Clay Chandler, Marvin Gorgas (6) and Juan Camacho. WP -- Herrera (2-6); LP -- Chandler (6-3). Two or more hits -- Wis (Darren Seferina); Clinton (Camacho 3, Scott 2). 2B -- Wis (Eddie Silva). HR -- Wis (Tristen Lutz, Henry); Clinton (Johnny Adams). RBI -- Wis (Lutz 3, Henry, Silva); Clinton (Joseph Rosa, Adams).

Second game

Wisconsin;000;000;0;--;0;5;1

Clinton;111;010;x;--;4;7;1

Nelson Hernandez, Rodrigo Benoit (6) and Brent Diaz; Steven Moyers, Sam Delaplane (7) and Rainis Silva. WP -- Moyers (4-0); LP -- Hernandez (10-7). Two or more hits -- Wis (Eddie Silva, Jay Feliciano); Clinton (Keegan McGovern). 2B -- Clinton (Johnny Adams, Connor Hoover). HR -- Clinton (Ariel Sandoval). RBI -- Clinton (Dimas Ojeda, Sandoval, McGovern, Silva).

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments