Wisconsin 5, Quad-Cities 0

WisconsinabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Seferina 2b3000Mattix cf4000
Lutz rf4111Angarita 2b4000
Morrison ss4110Sierra ss2000
Feliciano lf4011Hensley dh4010
Corey dh3011Schreiber 1b4010
Lara 3b4000Taylor rf4000
Garcia 1b2100Costes lf4010
Diaz c4112Tovalin 3b2000
Clark cf3110Papierski c2000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals31565Totals30030
Wisconsin 005000000--5  
Quad-Cities 000000000--0  

E -- Morrison (4). DP -- Wisconsin 1. LOB -- Wisconsin 3; Quad-Cities 7. 2B -- Clark (6), Feliciano (8). HR -- Diaz (3). SF -- Corey (1).

Wisconsiniphrerbbso
Taugner (W, 3-6)6.010034
Hitt2.000012
Beckman1.020001
Quad-Cities      
Rodriguez (L, 2-1)6.055527
Sanabria1.200013
Feldmann1.110002
       
       
       
       
       
       

U -- Steven Hodgins, Harrison Silverman. T -- 2:28. A -- 1,602.

 

Clinton 5, Burlington 4

Burlington;100;003;000;--;4;8;1

Clinton;300;200;00x;--;5;5;0

WP – Steven Moyers (2-0). LP – Jose Soriano (0-2). S – Collin Kober (4). Two or more hits – Burlington (Kevin Williams); Clinton (Dimas Ojeda). 2B – Burlington (Williams, Zane Gurwitz, Harrison Wenson). HR – Clinton (Johnny Adams). RBI – Burlington (Gurwitz 2, Williams, Wenson), Clinton (Ojeda, Keegan McGovern, Adams).

