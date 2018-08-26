Burlington 4, Quad-Cities 2
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Burlington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Costes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rivas ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lacroix lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Williams lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Griffin cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Angarita cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Millard 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Sierra ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Hensley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wenson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rubalcaba 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Dawson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Williams rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|31
|4
|6
|3
|Quad-Cities
|000
|101
|000
|--
|2
|Burlington
|021
|010
|00x
|--
|4
E--Dawson (1), Sierra (16). DP-- QC 0, Burl 1. LOB--QC 7, Burl 12. 2B--Garcia (17), Williams (1), Millard (3). 3B -- Schreiber (1), Lacroix (4).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Abreu (L, 4-1)
|2.0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|5
|Hiraldo
|3.0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Hardy
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Burlington
|Ortega (W, 4-5)
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Del Rosario (H, 2)
|3.0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Perez (S, 3)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP--Salazar (by Ortega). WP-- Abreu. BK-- Abreu. U -- Thomas Burrell, Chris Presley-Murphy. T--2:44. A--414.
Wisconsin 3, Clinton 2 (10)
Wisconsin;001;000;001;1;--;3;5;1
Clinton;100;000;001;0;--;2;3;0
Nelson Hernandez, Sal Biasi (6), Carlos Herrera (8), Clayton Andrews (9) and Brent Diaz; Ryne Inman, Steven Moyers (6), Marvin Gorgas (9) and Rainis Silva. WP -- Andrews (6-0); LP -- Gorgas (6-4). Two or more hits -- Clinton (Matt Sanders). 2B -- Wisconsin (Tristen Lutz, Zach Clark). HR -- Wisconsin (Eddie Silva); Clinton (Sanders 2). RBI -- Wisconsin (Lutz, Silva); Clinton (Sanders 2).
