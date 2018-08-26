Burlington 4, Quad-Cities 2

Quad-CitiesabrhbiBurlingtonabrhbi
Costes rf Rivas ss 
Lacroix lf Martinez dh 
McKenna dh Williams lf 
Schreiber 1b Griffin cf 
Angarita cf Millard 1b 
Sierra ss Garcia 3b 
Hensley 3b Wenson c 
Salazar c Rubalcaba 2b 
Dawson 2b Williams rf 
          
          
          
          
         
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals30 Totals31 
Quad-Cities 000101000--2  
Burlington 02101000x--4  

E--Dawson (1), Sierra (16). DP-- QC 0, Burl 1. LOB--QC 7, Burl 12. 2B--Garcia (17), Williams (1), Millard (3). 3B -- Schreiber (1), Lacroix (4).

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Abreu (L, 4-1) 2.0 
Hiraldo 3.0 
Hardy 3.0 
Burlington       
Ortega (W, 4-5) 5.0 
Del Rosario (H, 2) 3.0
Perez (S, 3) 1.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP--Salazar (by Ortega). WP-- Abreu. BK-- Abreu. U -- Thomas Burrell, Chris Presley-Murphy. T--2:44. A--414.

Wisconsin 3, Clinton 2 (10)

Wisconsin;001;000;001;1;--;3;5;1

Clinton;100;000;001;0;--;2;3;0

Nelson Hernandez, Sal Biasi (6), Carlos Herrera (8), Clayton Andrews (9) and Brent Diaz; Ryne Inman, Steven Moyers (6), Marvin Gorgas (9) and Rainis Silva. WP -- Andrews (6-0); LP -- Gorgas (6-4). Two or more hits -- Clinton (Matt Sanders). 2B -- Wisconsin (Tristen Lutz, Zach Clark). HR -- Wisconsin (Eddie Silva); Clinton (Sanders 2). RBI -- Wisconsin (Lutz, Silva); Clinton (Sanders 2).

