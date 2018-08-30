Quad-Cities 7, Clinton 4
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Clinton
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hensley 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Scott dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Rosa 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|McKenna cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|McGovern lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pena 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Schreiber 1b
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Sandoval rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Angarita 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Hoover 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sierra ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Adams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dawson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Camacho c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Salazar c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cooke cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|3
|Quad-Cities
|
|010
|312
|000
|--
|7
|11
|0
|Clinton
|
|003
|001
|000
|--
|4
|8
|2
E--Camacho (10), Adams (22). CS--Dawson (1). SF--Camacho. LOB--QC 3, Clint 6. 2B--Pena (8), Camacho (6). 3B--Lacroix (6), McKenna (1). HR--Schreiber (6).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Sandoval
|3.1
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Paulino (W, 2-1)
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|France (H, 1)
|2.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Mushinski (S, 1)
|2.0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Clinton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jackson (L, 1-3)
|5.1
|9
|7
|5
|0
|5
|Gorgas
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Wilcox
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP--Sandoval 2, Paulino, France. U --Steven Jaschinski, Kyle Nichol. T--2:55.
