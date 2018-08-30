Quad-Cities 7, Clinton 4

Quad-CitiesabrhbiClintonabrhbi
Hensley 3bScott dh0
Lacroix lf Rosa 2b
McKenna cfMcGovern lf
Taylor rfPena 1b
Schreiber 1bSandoval rf
Angarita 3bHoover 3b
Sierra ssAdams ss
Dawson 2bCamacho c
Salazar cCooke cf4
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals37 11 Totals34 
Quad-Cities 010312000--711 
Clinton 003001000--4

E--Camacho (10), Adams (22). CS--Dawson (1). SF--Camacho. LOB--QC 3, Clint 6. 2B--Pena (8), Camacho (6). 3B--Lacroix (6), McKenna (1). HR--Schreiber (6). 

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Sandoval3.1 
Paulino (W, 2-1)1.2 
France (H, 1) 2.0 
Mushinski (S, 1)2.0 
Clinton      
Jackson (L, 1-3)5.15
Gorgas2.2 
Wilcox 1.0 0
       
       
       
       
       

 WP--Sandoval 2, Paulino, France. U --Steven Jaschinski, Kyle Nichol. T--2:55. 

