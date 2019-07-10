West Michigan 9, Quad-Cities 5
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|West Michigan
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dennis rf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|McMillan c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Nova ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Lipcius 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Kessinger 3b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Packard lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Salazar c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bojarski dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Campos dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Quintana 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dugas rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Hensley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dawson 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Malis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rodriguez, R cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Perez, W ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|7
|Quad-Cities
|001
|040
|000
|--
|5
|10
|2
|West Michigan
|410
|004
|00x
|--
|9
|11
|1
E -- Kessinger (1), Nova (8); Quintana (7). DP -- Quad-Cities 0, West Michigan 1. LOB -- Quad-Cities 9; West Michigan 5. 2B -- Nova (10), Kessinger (2), Campos (2); Lipcius (3), Packard (1), Dugas (5). HR -- Dugas (1).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Bermudez
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Paulino, H (L, 0-1)
|0.2
|3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cabral
|2.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|West Michigan
|Hernandez, W
|4.1
|6
|4
|4
|1
|1
|De La Cruz, S (W, 1-3)
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Vasquez
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Chentouf
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP -- Dennis (by De La Cruz, S). WP -- Paulino, H; Hernandez, W 2. U -- Lance Seilhamer, Jae-Young Kim. T -- 3:14. A -- 5,595.
Clinton 8, Lake County 6
Lake County;104;010;000;--;6;8;1
Clinton;500;200;01x;--;8;12;3
Andrews, Baird (7), Wolf (9) and Banfield. Draper, Araujo (4), Alvarez (8) and Naylor. WP -- Andrews (4-3). LP -- Draper (5-1). Save -- Wolf (7). Two or more hits -- Lake County, Fermin; Clinton, Torres 3, Burdick, Scott, Edwards. 2B -- Lake County, Rolette; Clinton, Torres. 3B -- Lake County, Cardenas; Clinton, Scott. HR -- Clinton, Edwards, Osborne. RBI -- Lake County, Cardenas 2, Fermin 2, Berardi; Clinton, Edwards 3, Burdick 2, Torres, Scott, Osborne
