West Michigan 9, Quad-Cities 5

Quad-CitiesabrhbiWest Michiganabrhbi
Dennis rf3122McMillan c5010
Nova ss5110Lipcius 2b4012
Kessinger 3b5112Packard lf4110
Salazar c5010Bojarski dh4120
Campos dh5011Quintana 3b3210
McKenna lf3010Dugas rf4225
Hensley 1b3000Meadows cf3100
Dawson 2b4230Malis 1b4110
Rodriguez, R cf3000Perez, W ss4120
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals365105Totals359117
Quad-Cities 001040000--510 
West Michigan 41000400x--911 

E -- Kessinger (1), Nova (8); Quintana (7). DP -- Quad-Cities 0, West Michigan 1. LOB -- Quad-Cities 9; West Michigan 5. 2B -- Nova (10), Kessinger (2), Campos (2); Lipcius (3), Packard (1), Dugas (5). HR -- Dugas (1). 

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Bermudez5.075521
Paulino, H (L, 0-1)0.234111
Cabral2.110004
West Michigan      
Hernandez, W4.164411
De La Cruz, S (W, 1-3)1.231111
Vasquez2.010022
Chentouf1.0 
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Dennis (by De La Cruz, S). WP -- Paulino, H; Hernandez, W 2. U -- Lance Seilhamer, Jae-Young Kim. T -- 3:14. A -- 5,595.

Clinton 8, Lake County 6

Lake County;104;010;000;--;6;8;1

Clinton;500;200;01x;--;8;12;3

Andrews, Baird (7), Wolf (9) and Banfield. Draper, Araujo (4), Alvarez (8) and Naylor. WP -- Andrews (4-3). LP -- Draper (5-1). Save -- Wolf (7). Two or more hits -- Lake County, Fermin; Clinton, Torres 3, Burdick, Scott, Edwards. 2B -- Lake County, Rolette; Clinton, Torres. 3B -- Lake County, Cardenas; Clinton, Scott. HR -- Clinton, Edwards, Osborne. RBI -- Lake County, Cardenas 2, Fermin 2, Berardi; Clinton, Edwards 3, Burdick 2, Torres, Scott, Osborne

