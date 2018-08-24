Burlington 3, Quad-Cities 0
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Burlington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Papierski 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rivas ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Schreiber rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Williams dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Lacroix lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Griffin cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|McKenna dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Angarita 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Millard 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sierra 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Menendez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dawson ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Williams rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|29
|3
|7
|2
|Quad-Cities
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
|2
|1
|Burlington
|200
|100
|000
|--
|3
|7
|0
E--Taylor (2). DP--Quad-Cities 1, Burlington 0. LOB--Quad-Cities 6, Burlington 4. 2B--Lacroix (9). HR--Millard (2). CS--Williams (4).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Sandoval (L, 1-3)
|5.2
|5
|3
|2
|1
|8
|Paulino
|2.1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Burlington
|Soriano (W, 1-6)
|5.0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Perez (H, 2)
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wantz (H, 2)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Warrren (S, 3)
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Balk--Paulino. U--Thomas Burrell, Chris Presley-Murphy. T--2:23. A--594.
Wisconsin 4, Clinton 3
Wisconsin;100;001;020;--;4;9;1
Clinton;010;000;101;--;3;9;1
Aaron Ashby, Michael Petersen (7), Clayton Andrews (8), Christian Meister (9) and Payton Henry. Scott Boches, Randy Bell (6), Adonis De La Cruz (8) and Rainis Silva. WP -- Petersen (2-1). LP -- De La Cruz (3-4). Save -- Meister. Two or more hits -- Wisconsin (KJ Harrison, Gilbert Lara); Clinton (Keegan McGovern, Ariel Sandoval, Connor Hoover). 2B -- Wisconsin (KJ Harrison, Gilbert Lara, Eddie Silva); Clinton (Johnny Adams). RBI -- Wisconsin (Chad McClanahan 2, Gilbert Lara); Clinton (Connor Hoover, Johnny Adams, Matt Sanders)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.