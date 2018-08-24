Burlington 3, Quad-Cities 0

Quad-Cities abrhbiBurlington abrhbi
Papierski 1b400Rivas ss410
Taylor cf2Martinez lf
Schreiber rfWilliams dh3  
Lacroix lfGriffin cf
McKenna dhPina c 
Angarita 3b4Millard 3b
Sierra 2bMenendez 1b
Salazar cGarcia 2b
Dawson ssWilliams rf0  
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals29 0Totals29 72
Quad-Cities 000000000--0
Burlington 200100000--3

E--Taylor (2). DP--Quad-Cities 1, Burlington 0. LOB--Quad-Cities 6, Burlington 4. 2B--Lacroix (9). HR--Millard (2). CS--Williams (4). 

Quad-Cities iphrerbbso
Sandoval (L, 1-3)5.2218
Paulino2.1 
       
       
Burlington      
Soriano (W, 1-6)5.0
Perez (H, 2)2.0 
Wantz (H, 2)1.0 
Warrren (S, 3)1.0 
       
       
       
       

Balk--Paulino. U--Thomas Burrell, Chris Presley-Murphy. T--2:23. A--594.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wisconsin 4, Clinton 3

Wisconsin;100;001;020;--;4;9;1

Clinton;010;000;101;--;3;9;1

Aaron Ashby, Michael Petersen (7), Clayton Andrews (8), Christian Meister (9) and Payton Henry. Scott Boches, Randy Bell (6), Adonis De La Cruz (8) and Rainis Silva. WP -- Petersen (2-1). LP -- De La Cruz (3-4). Save -- Meister. Two or more hits -- Wisconsin (KJ Harrison, Gilbert Lara); Clinton (Keegan McGovern, Ariel Sandoval, Connor Hoover). 2B -- Wisconsin (KJ Harrison, Gilbert Lara, Eddie Silva); Clinton (Johnny Adams). RBI -- Wisconsin (Chad McClanahan 2, Gilbert Lara); Clinton (Connor Hoover, Johnny Adams, Matt Sanders)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments