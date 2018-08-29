Clinton 8, Quad-Cities 3

Quad-CitiesabrhbiClintonabrhbi
Hensley 3bScott 3b2
Lacroix lf Rosa 2b
McKenna cfMcGovern lf
Taylor rfPena 1b
Schreiber 1bOjeda dh
Angarita 2bSandoval rf
Sierra ssAdams ss
Papierski cSilva c
Salazar dhCooke cf3
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals32 Totals33 10 
Quad-Cities 002010000--3
Clinton 22010012x--810 

E--Taylor 2 (4). CS--Hensley (6); Rosa (17). SB--Scott (1). LOB--QC 5, Clint 6. 2B--Schreiber (9), Hensley (10), Sierra (15); Silva (6), Scott (5). HR--Salazar (3); McGovern (12). 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Rodriguez (L, 4-7)4.0 
Rosado4.0 
       
Clinton      
Kerr3.0 
Bell (W, 3-4)4.05
Delaplane (S, 10)2.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       

U --Kyle Nichol, Steven Jaschinski. T--2:46. A--4,866.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments