Quad-Cities 4, Beloit 2

Quad-CitiesabrhbiBeloitabrhbi
Angarita 2b 3Allen ss
Beer lf Armenteros lf
Sierra ss McDonald lf
Mattix cf Beck cf
Shaver 1b Hargrove 1b
Taylor rf Farrar dh0
Schreiber dh Lopez 3b
Hensley 3bMeggs rf
Papierski cGridley 2b
     Weber c 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals35 Totals33 
Quad-Cities 010200010--470
Beloit 000200000--261

E-- Allen (10, fielding). LOB--QC 5, Beloit 8. 2B-- Mattix (2), Shaver (13), Schreiber (3), Papierski (8), Beer (2); Beck (12), Lopez (13), Hargrove (16). SB-- Angarita (3). 

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Rodriguez (W, 3-1)5.0 
Rosado (S, 2)4.0 
       
Beloit       
Andueza (L, 0-4)6.2 
Bowers 1.1 
Lebron1.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP-- Angarita (by Andueza). WP-- Rosado. U -- Alex Nash, Jake Botek. T-- 2:41. A-- 816.

Clinton 8, Kane County 7

Clinton;000;030;311;--;8;7;2

Kane County;100;003;102;--;7;13;3

Randy Bell, Marvin Gorgas (7), Sam Delaplane (9) and Rainis Silva. Mack Lemieux, Juan Torres (5), Erbert Gonzalez (7), Rafael Pujols (8) and Jose Herrera. WP -- Randy Bell (1-0). LP -- Juan Torres (2-1). Save -- Sam Delaplane (5). Two or more hits -- Kane County, Yoel Yanqui 3, Yan Sanchez, Ernie De La Trinidad, Eudy Ramos. 2B -- Kane County, Ryan Grotjohn, Luis Silverio. HR -- Clinton, Jack Larsen. RBI -- Clinton, Jack Larsen 3, Keegan McGovern 2, Eugene Helder, Ryan Costello, Ariel Sandoval; Kane County, Ernie De La Trinidad 3, Ryan Grotjohn, Luis Silverio, Jose Herrera 

