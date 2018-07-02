Quad-Cities 4, Beloit 2
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Beloit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Angarita 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Beer lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Armenteros lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sierra ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McDonald lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mattix cf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Beck cf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Shaver 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Hargrove 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Farrar dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Lopez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hensley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meggs rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Papierski c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gridley 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Weber c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|4
|7
|3
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|Quad-Cities
|010
|200
|010
|--
|4
|7
|0
|Beloit
|000
|200
|000
|--
|2
|6
|1
E-- Allen (10, fielding). LOB--QC 5, Beloit 8. 2B-- Mattix (2), Shaver (13), Schreiber (3), Papierski (8), Beer (2); Beck (12), Lopez (13), Hargrove (16). SB-- Angarita (3).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Rodriguez (W, 3-1)
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Rosado (S, 2)
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Beloit
|Andueza (L, 0-4)
|6.2
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|Bowers
|1.1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Lebron
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP-- Angarita (by Andueza). WP-- Rosado. U -- Alex Nash, Jake Botek. T-- 2:41. A-- 816.
Clinton 8, Kane County 7
Clinton;000;030;311;--;8;7;2
Kane County;100;003;102;--;7;13;3
Randy Bell, Marvin Gorgas (7), Sam Delaplane (9) and Rainis Silva. Mack Lemieux, Juan Torres (5), Erbert Gonzalez (7), Rafael Pujols (8) and Jose Herrera. WP -- Randy Bell (1-0). LP -- Juan Torres (2-1). Save -- Sam Delaplane (5). Two or more hits -- Kane County, Yoel Yanqui 3, Yan Sanchez, Ernie De La Trinidad, Eudy Ramos. 2B -- Kane County, Ryan Grotjohn, Luis Silverio. HR -- Clinton, Jack Larsen. RBI -- Clinton, Jack Larsen 3, Keegan McGovern 2, Eugene Helder, Ryan Costello, Ariel Sandoval; Kane County, Ernie De La Trinidad 3, Ryan Grotjohn, Luis Silverio, Jose Herrera
