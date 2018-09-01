Quad-Cities 8, Peoria 4
|Peoria
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Toerner cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Hensley ss
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Gorman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lacroix lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Baker 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|McKenna cf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|Kirtley dh
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ortega c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Dunn 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ascanio ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Benson rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dawson 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Luna lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Papierski c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|8
|9
|7
|Peoria
|000
|020
|200
|--
|4
|Quad-Cities
|003
|022
|10x
|--
|8
E--Dayton (1), Gorman (12); Schreiber (3), Lacroix (8), Hensley. DP-- QC 1, Peoria 2. LOB-- Peoria 9, QC 9 2B--Hensley (11). HR--McKenna (2). SB -- Papierski (4), Hensley (2). SF--Hensley.
|Peoria
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Prendergast (L, 7-4)
|2.2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Dayton
|2.0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Saylor
|1.0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Yokley
|2.1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Quad-Cities
|Abreu
4.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Hiraldo
|1.0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Castellanos (W, 3-2)
|2.0
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Collado
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP--Dunn (by Abreu), Salazar (by Dayton). WP--Yokley; Abreu. U -- Chris Presley-Murphy, Thomas Burrell. T--3:29. A--5,629.
Clinton 3, Burlington 2
Clinton;000;002;100;--;3;4;1
Burlington;100;010;000;--;2;5;1
Ryne Inman, Grant Anderson (6), Joey Gerber (8) and Rainis Silva. Oliver Ortega, Max Herrmann (6), Mayky Perez (8) and Keinner Pina. WP -- Anderson (1-0). LP -- Herrmann (2-9). Save -- Gerber (2). Two or more hits -- Burlington, Kiki Menendez. 2B -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval. HR -- Clinton, Keegan McGovern. RBI -- Clinton, Keegan McGovern 2; Burlington, Kiki Menendez
Records: Clinton 68-70, Burlington 50-83
