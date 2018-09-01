Quad-Cities 8, Peoria 4

PeoriaabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Toerner cf Hensley ss 
Gorman 3b Lacroix lf 
Baker 1b McKenna cf 
Kirtley dh Taylor rf 
Ortega c Schreiber 1b 
Dunn 2b Salazar dh 
Ascanio ss Sierra 2b 
Benson rf Dawson 3b 
Luna lf Papierski c 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals33 Totals31 
Peoria 000020200--4  
Quad-Cities 00302210x--8  

E--Dayton (1), Gorman (12); Schreiber (3), Lacroix (8), Hensley. DP-- QC 1, Peoria 2. LOB-- Peoria 9, QC 9 2B--Hensley (11). HR--McKenna (2). SB -- Papierski (4), Hensley (2). SF--Hensley.

Peoriaiphrerbbso
Prendergast (L, 7-4) 2.2 
Dayton  2.0 
Saylor 1.0 
Yokley 2.1 
Quad-Cities       
Abreu 

4.0 

Hiraldo 1.0 
Castellanos (W, 3-2) 2.0 
Collado 2.0 
       
       
       
       

HBP--Dunn (by Abreu), Salazar (by Dayton). WP--Yokley; Abreu. U -- Chris Presley-Murphy, Thomas Burrell. T--3:29. A--5,629.

Clinton 3, Burlington 2

Clinton;000;002;100;--;3;4;1

Burlington;100;010;000;--;2;5;1

Ryne Inman, Grant Anderson (6), Joey Gerber (8) and Rainis Silva. Oliver Ortega, Max Herrmann (6), Mayky Perez (8) and Keinner Pina. WP -- Anderson (1-0). LP -- Herrmann (2-9). Save -- Gerber (2). Two or more hits -- Burlington, Kiki Menendez. 2B -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval. HR -- Clinton, Keegan McGovern. RBI -- Clinton, Keegan McGovern 2; Burlington, Kiki Menendez

Records: Clinton 68-70, Burlington 50-83  

