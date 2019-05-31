Quad-Cities 13, Burlington 10

Quad-CitiesabrhbiBurlingtonabrhbi
Dennis rf-2b6122Adams cf4230
Pena ss6141Maitan 3b6000
Nova dh5110Griffin lf4211
Castro, Ru c4211Arendas 1b4100
Wielansky 1b4224Wenson c3212
Dawson 3b4100Del Valle rf5123
Adolph cf5110Jones ss4022
Machado lf5333Millard dh6011
Hensley 2b3112Arias 2b5211
Abreu rf      
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals44131513Totals41101110
Quad-Cities 0402000007--13  
Burlington 0100300114 -- 10  

E -- Hensley (2), Dawson (6); Maitan (11), Jones (4). DP -- Quad-Cities 1, Burlington 0. LOB -- Quad-Cities 6, Burlington 14. 2B -- Castro, Ru (1), Machado (2). 3B -- Wielansky (1), Machado (2), Adolph (4); Del Valle (3). HR -- Hensley (3), Wielansky (2); Wenson (5), Arias (2). SB -- Dawson (5). CS -- Adams (2).

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Freure4.031148
Ramirez0.103231
Tejada3.121129
Cabral1.1 
Deason1.044312
Burlington      
Tyler6.076625
Lind2.0 
Perez 1.2 
Millard 0.1 
       
       
       

HBP -- Wenson (by Ramirez). WP -- Tejada; Perez. U -- Jae-Young Kim, Lance Seilhamer. T -- 4:21. A -- 804.

Clinton 5, Kane County 3

Kane County;000;100;200;0;--;3;10;1

Clinton;200;000;100;2;--;5;8;1

Mejia, Mitzel (7) and Banfield. Kelly, K. Hernandez (6), Lin (8), Toelken (10) and Almond. WP -- Mitzel (4-3). LP -- Toelken (3-1). Two or more hits -- Kane County, Holmes 3, Thomas, Kennedy, Perdomo; Clinton, C. Scott 3, Bradshaw. 2B -- Kane County, Perdomo, E. Hernandez; Clinton, Reynolds. HR -- Clinton, Scott, Banfield. RBI -- Kane County, Holmes, E. Hernandez; Clinton, Banfield 2, Bradshaw, C. Scott

