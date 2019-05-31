Quad-Cities 13, Burlington 10
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Burlington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dennis rf-2b
|6
|1
|2
|2
|Adams cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Pena ss
|6
|1
|4
|1
|Maitan 3b
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Nova dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Griffin lf
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Castro, Ru c
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Arendas 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Wielansky 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|Wenson c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Dawson 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Del Valle rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Adolph cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Jones ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Machado lf
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Millard dh
|6
|0
|1
|1
|Hensley 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Arias 2b
|5
|2
|1
|1
|Abreu rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|44
|13
|15
|13
|Totals
|41
|10
|11
|10
|Quad-Cities
|040
|200
|000
|7
|--
|13
|Burlington
|010
|030
|011
|4
|--
|10
E -- Hensley (2), Dawson (6); Maitan (11), Jones (4). DP -- Quad-Cities 1, Burlington 0. LOB -- Quad-Cities 6, Burlington 14. 2B -- Castro, Ru (1), Machado (2). 3B -- Wielansky (1), Machado (2), Adolph (4); Del Valle (3). HR -- Hensley (3), Wielansky (2); Wenson (5), Arias (2). SB -- Dawson (5). CS -- Adams (2).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Freure
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|8
|Ramirez
|0.1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|1
|Tejada
|3.1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Cabral
|1.1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Deason
|1.0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|2
|Burlington
|Tyler
|6.0
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Lind
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Perez
|1.2
|4
|7
|6
|2
|2
|Millard
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP -- Wenson (by Ramirez). WP -- Tejada; Perez. U -- Jae-Young Kim, Lance Seilhamer. T -- 4:21. A -- 804.
Clinton 5, Kane County 3
Kane County;000;100;200;0;--;3;10;1
Clinton;200;000;100;2;--;5;8;1
Mejia, Mitzel (7) and Banfield. Kelly, K. Hernandez (6), Lin (8), Toelken (10) and Almond. WP -- Mitzel (4-3). LP -- Toelken (3-1). Two or more hits -- Kane County, Holmes 3, Thomas, Kennedy, Perdomo; Clinton, C. Scott 3, Bradshaw. 2B -- Kane County, Perdomo, E. Hernandez; Clinton, Reynolds. HR -- Clinton, Scott, Banfield. RBI -- Kane County, Holmes, E. Hernandez; Clinton, Banfield 2, Bradshaw, C. Scott
