Quad-Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 0

Quad-CitiesabrhbiCedar Rapidsabrhbi
Costes cf Maciel rf 
Beer 1b Baddoo cf 
Shaver 3b Miranda 3b 
Taylor rf Jeffers dh 
Angarita 2b Rinn 1b 
Sierra ss Bechtold 2b 
Castro c Arias lf 
Lacroix Banuelos c 
Schreiber Montesino ss 
          
          
          
          
         
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals36 13 Totals28 
Quad-Cities 400001010--6  
Cedar Rapids 000000000--0  

DP-- QC 0, CR 2. LOB--QC 4, CR 11. 2B-- Angarita (7); Bechtold (17). 3B--Shaver (1), Angarita (3). SB -- Maciel (15). CS -- Castro (4); Maciel (6). SF--Castro.

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Mushinski 4.0 
Garcia (W, 3-2) 4.0 
Duncan 1.0 
Cedar Rapids       
Balazovic (L, 5-2) 6.0 
Acosta 3.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

U -- Ty Kraus, Lance Seilhamer. T--2:45. A--3,028.

Peoria 12, Clinton 3

Peoria;302;101;230;--;12;17;0

Clinton;010;110;000;--;3;8;3

Johan Oviedo, Zach Prendergast (6), Kodi Whitley (8) and Julio Rodriguez; Randy Bell, Joey Gerber (7), Tyler Jackson (8) and Rainis Silva. WP -- Oviedo (7-7); LP -- Bell (2-4). Two or more hits -- Peoria (Elehuris Montero 4, Wood Myers, Luke Baker, Yariel Gonzalez, Brandon Benson, Nick Plummer, Rodriguez); Clinton (Keegan McGovern, Ariel Sandoval, Johnny Adams). 2B -- Peoria (Montero 4, Baker, Benson). 3B -- Clinton (Joseph Rosa). RBI -- Peoria (Gonzalez, Plummer); Clinton (McGovern, Adams, Silva).

