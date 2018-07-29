Quad-Cities 6, Cedar Rapids 0
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cedar Rapids
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Costes cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Maciel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Beer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Baddoo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Shaver 3b
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffers dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Angarita 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Rinn 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bechtold 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Castro c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Arias lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Banuelos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Montesino ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|6
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|Quad-Cities
|400
|001
|010
|--
|6
|Cedar Rapids
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
DP-- QC 0, CR 2. LOB--QC 4, CR 11. 2B-- Angarita (7); Bechtold (17). 3B--Shaver (1), Angarita (3). SB -- Maciel (15). CS -- Castro (4); Maciel (6). SF--Castro.
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Mushinski
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|3
|Garcia (W, 3-2)
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Duncan
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cedar Rapids
|Balazovic (L, 5-2)
|6.0
|9
|5
|5
|0
|7
|Acosta
|3.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|4
U -- Ty Kraus, Lance Seilhamer. T--2:45. A--3,028.
Peoria 12, Clinton 3
Peoria;302;101;230;--;12;17;0
Clinton;010;110;000;--;3;8;3
Johan Oviedo, Zach Prendergast (6), Kodi Whitley (8) and Julio Rodriguez; Randy Bell, Joey Gerber (7), Tyler Jackson (8) and Rainis Silva. WP -- Oviedo (7-7); LP -- Bell (2-4). Two or more hits -- Peoria (Elehuris Montero 4, Wood Myers, Luke Baker, Yariel Gonzalez, Brandon Benson, Nick Plummer, Rodriguez); Clinton (Keegan McGovern, Ariel Sandoval, Johnny Adams). 2B -- Peoria (Montero 4, Baker, Benson). 3B -- Clinton (Joseph Rosa). RBI -- Peoria (Gonzalez, Plummer); Clinton (McGovern, Adams, Silva).
