Cedar Rapids 6, Quad-Cities 2

Cedar RapidsabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Steer 3b4020Nova ss3000
Wade cf4110Abreu lf4000
Celestino dh3100McKenna rf4010
Javier ss5100Stubbs 1b4000
Keirsey rf2201Holdrbach c4110
Webb lf5142Dennis cf4110
Casanova 1b5032Biermann dh3010
Schmidt c2001Dawson 2b4022
Ozoria 2b4000Lee 3b3000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals346106Totals33262
Cedar Rapids 020040000--6  
Quad-Cities 020000000--2  

E -- Stubbs (1). DP -- Quad-Cities 2. LOB -- Cedar Rapids 10; Quad-Cities 6. 2B -- Casanova 2 (9), Steer (8). SB -- Dawson (9), Nova (9). CS -- Steer (1). S--Name ( ). SF -- Schmidt (1).

Cedar Rapidsiphrerbbso
Winder (W, 7-2)6.052209
Schulfer2.010013
Thomas1.000001
Quad-Cities      
Bermudez4.042224
Tejada (L, 6-1)0.244430
Henderson2.230022
De Paula1.200012
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Biermann (by Schulfer). PB -- Schmidt. U -- Jae-Young Kim, Lance Seilhamer. T -- 3:36. A -- 3,492.

 

Kane County 8, Clinton 4

Clinton;020;200;000;--;4;8;2

Kane County;101;201;30x;--;8;9;1

WP – Toelken (6-2. LP – Reed (3-2). Two or more hits – Clinton, Bradshaw 3, Torres; KC, Holmes 3, Alexander. 2B – KC, Holmes, Lynch. RBI – Clinton, Bradshaw 2; KC, Holmes, Shannon, Dalesandro.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments