Beloit 8, Quad-Cities 2

BeloitabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Loehr 2b3112Mattix cf4010
Meggs rf4010Angarita dh4012
Beck cf5120Sierra ss4000
Farrar lf3100Shaver 1b3000
Hargrove 1b5110Schreiber lf2000
Lopez 3b5131Hensley 2b3000
Gridley dh5111Tovalin 3b3110
Weber c5111Taylor rf3000
Allen ss4121Papierski c2100
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals398126Totals28232
Beloit 000005300--8  
Quad-Cities 002000000--2  

E -- Hargrove (4); Sanabria (1), Papierski (3). DP -- Beloit 2. LOB -- Beloit 7; Quad-Cities 2. 2B -- Lopez 2 (12), Weber (7); Angarita (2). 3B -- Lopez (2). HR -- Loehr (3). CS -- Angarita (4).

Beloitiphrerbbso
Poche (W, 3-5)5.032215
Wandisson1.000023
Martinez2.000002
Zambrano1.000001
Quad-Cities      
Paredes4.230035
Sanabria (L, 1-1)1.055502
Collado1.123212
Feldmann2.020011
       
       
       
       

WP -- Wandisson; Collado, Feldmann. U -- Lance Seilhamer, Ty Krauss. T -- 3:07. A -- 2,779.

 

Kane County 16, Clinton 5

Kane County;300;026;320;--;16;18;1

Clinton;300;000;110;--;5;7;4

WP – Jhoan Duran (4-2). LP – Marvin Gorgas (3-1). Two or more hits – KC (Yoel Yanqui 4, Ernie De La Trinidad 3, Jancarlos Cintron 3, Gabriel Maciel, Jasrado Chisholm, Ryan Grotjohn, Tim Susnara); Clinton (Joseph Rosa, Keegan McGovern). 2B – KC (Maciel, Chisholm, Cintron); Clinton (McGovern). HR – KC (Chisholm); Clinton (McGovern). RBI – KC (Chisholm 4, De La Trinidad 4, Maciel 2, Yanqui, Grotjohn, Susnara, Yan Sanchez); Clinton (McGovern 4).

