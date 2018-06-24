Beloit 8, Quad-Cities 2
|Beloit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Loehr 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Mattix cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meggs rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Angarita dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Beck cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Sierra ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Farrar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Shaver 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hargrove 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Schreiber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Hensley 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gridley dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Tovalin 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Weber c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Taylor rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Allen ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Papierski c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|39
|8
|12
|6
|Totals
|28
|2
|3
|2
|Beloit
|000
|005
|300
|--
|8
|Quad-Cities
|002
|000
|000
|--
|2
E -- Hargrove (4); Sanabria (1), Papierski (3). DP -- Beloit 2. LOB -- Beloit 7; Quad-Cities 2. 2B -- Lopez 2 (12), Weber (7); Angarita (2). 3B -- Lopez (2). HR -- Loehr (3). CS -- Angarita (4).
|Beloit
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Poche (W, 3-5)
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Wandisson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Martinez
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zambrano
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quad-Cities
|Paredes
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Sanabria (L, 1-1)
|1.0
|5
|5
|5
|0
|2
|Collado
|1.1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Feldmann
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
. WP -- Wandisson; Collado, Feldmann. U -- Lance Seilhamer, Ty Krauss. T -- 3:07. A -- 2,779.
|
Kane County 16, Clinton 5
Kane County;300;026;320;--;16;18;1
Clinton;300;000;110;--;5;7;4
WP – Jhoan Duran (4-2). LP – Marvin Gorgas (3-1). Two or more hits – KC (Yoel Yanqui 4, Ernie De La Trinidad 3, Jancarlos Cintron 3, Gabriel Maciel, Jasrado Chisholm, Ryan Grotjohn, Tim Susnara); Clinton (Joseph Rosa, Keegan McGovern). 2B – KC (Maciel, Chisholm, Cintron); Clinton (McGovern). HR – KC (Chisholm); Clinton (McGovern). RBI – KC (Chisholm 4, De La Trinidad 4, Maciel 2, Yanqui, Grotjohn, Susnara, Yan Sanchez); Clinton (McGovern 4).
