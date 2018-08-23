Quad-Cities 2, Wisconsin 1
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Papierski 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Seferina ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Lutz rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Silva 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|McKenna dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McClanahan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Angarita 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lara 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sierra 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Clark cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Salazar c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Diaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Dawson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|2
|11
|2
|Totals
|36
|1
|6
|1
|Quad-Cities
|000
|000
|001
|1
--
|2
|11
|2
|Wisconsin
|010
|000
|000
|0
|--
|1
|6
|1
E--Angarita (5), Schreiber (2); McClanahan (2). DP-- QC 2, Wis 1. LOB--QC 8, Wis 7. 2B--Schreiber (8). 3B--Taylor (2). HR--Clark (8).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Rodriguez
|6.1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|6
|France (W, 1-0)
|2.2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Castellanos (S, 3)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|File
|7.0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Hitt (BS, 1) (L, 1-4)
|3.0
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
U -- Ben Rosen, Phil Bando. T--2:48. A--4,677.
Clinton 4, Burlington 1
Clinton;100;110;010;--;4;6;0
Burlington;001;000;000;--;1;4;2
Raymond Kerr, Matt Clancy (6), Joey Gerber (8) and Rainis Silva. Mitchell Traver, Anfernee Benitez (5), Eduardo Del Rosario (8) and Harrison Wenson. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Onil Pena. 3B -- Clinton, Johnny Adams. HR -- Clinton, Matt Sanders. RBI -- Clinton, Onil Pena 2, Matt Sanders, Johnny Adams; Burlington, Kevin Williams
Records: Clinton (66-64), Burlington (48-77)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.