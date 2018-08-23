Quad-Cities 2, Wisconsin 1

Quad-CitiesabrhbiWisconsinabrhbi
Papierski 1b0Seferina ss 
Taylor cf Lutz rf 
Schreiber rf Silva 2b 
Lacroix lf Harrison dh 
McKenna dh McClanahan lf 
Angarita 3b Lara 3b
Sierra 2b Clark cf
Salazar c Diaz c
Dawson ss Garcia 1b
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals38 11 Totals36 
Quad-Cities000 0000011

--

211 
Wisconsin 0100000000--1

E--Angarita (5), Schreiber (2); McClanahan (2). DP-- QC 2, Wis 1. LOB--QC 8, Wis 7. 2B--Schreiber (8). 3B--Taylor (2). HR--Clark (8). 

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Rodriguez6.1 
France (W, 1-0)2.2 
Castellanos (S, 3) 1.0 
Wisconsin       
File 7.0 
Hitt (BS, 1) (L, 1-4)3.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

U -- Ben Rosen, Phil Bando. T--2:48. A--4,677.

Clinton 4, Burlington 1

Clinton;100;110;010;--;4;6;0

Burlington;001;000;000;--;1;4;2

Raymond Kerr, Matt Clancy (6), Joey Gerber (8) and Rainis Silva. Mitchell Traver, Anfernee Benitez (5), Eduardo Del Rosario (8) and Harrison Wenson. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Onil Pena. 3B -- Clinton, Johnny Adams. HR -- Clinton, Matt Sanders. RBI -- Clinton, Onil Pena 2, Matt Sanders, Johnny Adams; Burlington, Kevin Williams

Records: Clinton (66-64), Burlington (48-77) 

0
0
0
0
0

