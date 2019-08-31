Saturday's late result
Wisconsin 4, Quad-Cities 3
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lujano lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Stubbs dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Howell cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Kessinger ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dillard 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Dennis 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Fry c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Campos 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|McVey 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Machado rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Abreu rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Holderbach c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Rios dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Coca 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Biermann lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Pinero ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Lee 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Wisconsin
|101
|110
|000
|--
|4
|Quad-Cities
|021
|000
|000
|--
|3
E--Dillard (4); Freure (2). LOB--Wis 9; QC 5. 2B--Pinero 2 (12), McVey (9); Dennis (15), Holderbach (5), Biermann (4). 3B--Pinero (2); Dennis (5). SB -- Howell 2 (18); Machado 2 (12). CS -- Pinero (6); Stubbs (2). S--Fry.
|Wisconsin
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Bennett
|4.0
|4
|3
|2
|1
|5
|Hill (W, 7-9)
|4.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Gillies (S, 3)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quad-Cities
|Freure (L, 5-7)
|4.1
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|Gonzalez
|2.2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|De Paula
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
WP-- Freure. PB -- Fry (9); Holderbach (5). U -- Ray Patchen, Matt Herrera. T--3:23. A--2,590.
Sunday's results
Wisconsin 3, Quad-Cities 2
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ward rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Stubbs 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Howell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kessinger 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Dillard dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dennis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McVey 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Campos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Coca 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Biermann dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|PAbreu lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|McClanahan 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Diaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|WAbreu lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pinero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lee 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|28
|3
|2
|3
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Wisconsin
|102
|000
|000
|--
|3
|Quad-Cities
|000
|020
|000
|--
|2
E -- McVey (7). DP -- Wisconsin 2. LOB -- Wisconsin 4; Quad-Cities 4. 2B -- Stubbs (5). HR -- Ward (2); Biermann (2). SB -- Howell (19), P. Abreu 2 (3), Coca (24); Dawson (10). CS -- Coca (12).
|Wisconsin
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Jarvis (W, 4-1)
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Cousins
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gillies (S, 4)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quad-Cities
|Martes (L, 0-1)
|2.2
|1
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Rivera
|4.1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Conn
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP -- W. Abreu (by Jarvis). WP -- Rivera 2. U -- Matt Herrera, Ray Patchen. T -- 2:35. A -- 2,276.
Peoria 2, Quad-Cities 1
Peoria;100;000;001;--;2;4;1
Clinton;000;000;010;--;1;7;2
Logan Gragg, Franyel Casadilla (6), Evan Sisk (9) and Carlos Soto; Tanner Andrews, Manuel Rodriguez (9) and Will Banfield. WP -- Casadilla 6-4. LP -- Andrews 8-5. S -- Sisk 5. Two or more hits -- Peoria, Perez 2; Clinton, Thomas Jones 2. 2B -- Clinton, Peyton Burdick. 3B -- Peoria, Delvin Perez. RBI -- Peoria, Brendan Donovan, Leandro Cedeno; Clinton, Jose Devers. A -- Pete Talkington, Adam Pierce. T -- 1:56. A -- 1,506
