Saturday's late result

Wisconsin 4, Quad-Cities 3

WisconsinabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Lujano lf Stubbs dh 
Howell cf Kessinger ss 
Dillard 1b Dennis 3b 
Fry c Campos 1b 
McVey 3b Machado rf 
Abreu rf Holderbach c 
Rios dh McKenna cf 
Coca 2b Biermann lf 
Pinero ss Lee 2b 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals34 Totals33 
Wisconsin 101110000--4  
Quad-Cities 021000000--3  

E--Dillard (4); Freure (2). LOB--Wis 9; QC 5. 2B--Pinero 2 (12), McVey (9); Dennis (15), Holderbach (5), Biermann (4). 3B--Pinero (2); Dennis (5). SB -- Howell 2 (18); Machado 2 (12). CS -- Pinero (6); Stubbs (2). S--Fry.

Wisconsiniphrerbbso
Bennett 4.0 
Hill (W, 7-9) 4.0 
Gillies (S, 3) 1.0 
Quad-Cities       
Freure (L, 5-7) 4.1 
Gonzalez 2.2 
De Paula 2.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP-- Freure. PB -- Fry (9); Holderbach (5). U -- Ray Patchen, Matt Herrera. T--3:23. A--2,590.

 

Sunday's results

Wisconsin 3, Quad-Cities 2

WisconsinabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Ward rf4111Stubbs 1b4020
Howell cf3000Kessinger 3b4000
Dillard dh3100Dennis cf4010
McVey 3b3100Campos c4000
Coca 2b2012Biermann dh4111
PAbreu lf3000Dawson ss3100
McClanahan 1b4000Machado rf3000
Diaz c3000WAbreu lf2010
Pinero ss3000Lee 2b3001
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals28323Totals31252
Wisconsin 102000000--3  
Quad-Cities 000020000--2  

E -- McVey (7). DP -- Wisconsin 2. LOB -- Wisconsin 4; Quad-Cities 4. 2B -- Stubbs (5). HR -- Ward (2); Biermann (2). SB -- Howell (19), P. Abreu 2 (3), Coca (24); Dawson (10). CS -- Coca (12).

Wisconsiniphrerbbso
Jarvis (W, 4-1)6.032215
Cousins2.020001
Gillies (S, 4)1.000001
Quad-Cities      
Martes (L, 0-1)2.212236
Rivera4.111124
Conn2.000010
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- W. Abreu (by Jarvis). WP -- Rivera 2. U -- Matt Herrera, Ray Patchen. T -- 2:35. A -- 2,276.

 

Peoria 2, Quad-Cities 1

Peoria;100;000;001;--;2;4;1

Clinton;000;000;010;--;1;7;2

Logan Gragg, Franyel Casadilla (6), Evan Sisk (9) and Carlos Soto; Tanner Andrews, Manuel Rodriguez (9) and Will Banfield. WP -- Casadilla 6-4. LP -- Andrews 8-5. S -- Sisk 5. Two or more hits -- Peoria, Perez 2; Clinton, Thomas Jones 2. 2B -- Clinton, Peyton Burdick. 3B -- Peoria, Delvin Perez. RBI -- Peoria, Brendan Donovan, Leandro Cedeno; Clinton, Jose Devers. A -- Pete Talkington, Adam Pierce. T -- 1:56. A -- 1,506

